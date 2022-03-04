Alpha Centurion

100th Test for Virat Kohli, who set team bristling with aggression

100th Test for Virat Kohli, who set team bristling with aggression

Virat Kohli warms up for a nets session. Vicky

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, march 3

Eleven years from Test debut, playing his 100th match tomorrow — it’s been one hell of a ride for Virat Kohli, as new Indian captain Rohit Sharma said today.

Starting his Test journey in 2011 against West Indies, Kohli has indeed come a long way. He has proved when aggression meets talent, the outcome is unmatchable. Not only has he impressed everyone by improving his batting skills over these years, he also became an inspirational captain, leading by example — the fittest player in the team, the most-hardworking man in the nets.

The first Test against Sri Lanka, which starts here tomorrow, would be Kohli’s first Test after relinquishing captaincy, and while the skills of new captain Sharma will be closely scrutinised, Kohli would be at the centrestage.

Kohli has done it all and seen it all, and he’s already India’s most successful Test captain. So, moving from 99 to 100 Test matches may be just another step for him, but it’s a landmark he’d remember forever, especially if India win the game and he leaves a mark in it.

Amazing numbers

Kohli has scored 7,962 runs at a stellar average of 50.39. He led the Indian team in 68 Tests and won 40 of them and India’s success rate under him is 58.82 per cent, the best for an India captain. His most successful year was 2016, when he hammered 1,215 runs in 12 Tests. His 20 Test centuries as skipper are the second-most after South African skipper Graeme Smith (25). He’s only the second cricketer after Greg Chappell to score twin hundreds on Test captaincy debut, in 2014.

He has scored Test hundreds in every country he’s played in except Bangladesh, where he had only one innings in the sole Test he has played there, in 2015.

More than the numbers, he’s the man who injected bristling aggression into the team — no matter whether he was leading the side or not. He insisted on going for a win at all times, packing up the team with five bowlers to get the opposition wickets, relinquishing the safety-first approach of captains of the past. Pacemen such as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma repaid his faith, winning Test matches abroad.

He got us going: Rohit

Sharma, who takes over the reins tomorrow, credited his predecessor for getting India ‘going’ in Tests.

“As a team, I think the series we won in Australia in 2018-19 was a very good series for us. He was the captain there,” Kohli said. “As a batter, the best memory is the century in Johannesburg in 2013. On a challenging pitch, which had a lot of bounce, and all of us were playing in South Africa for the first time. And he faced Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Philander and Jacques Kallis… The way he batted, got a century in the first and scored 90-odd in the second, it was the best knock I remember.”

“He has done exceedingly well in this format and changed so many things in the way the team is moving forward, it’s been brilliant to watch that. It’s been one hell of a ride for him, and we definitely want to make it special for him. We are all prepared for that and let’s hope we have a good five days of cricket,” Sharma added.

Kohli’s journey will continue, for he’s only 33 yet, but becoming only the 12th India to get reach the milestone of 100 Tests would remain forever special.

‘Never thought I’d play 100th Test’

I honestly never thought I would play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. We played a lot of cricket over the course of playing those 100 Test matches. A lot of International cricket. I am just grateful that I’ve been able to make it to 100. God has been kind. I have worked really hard for my fitness. It’s a big moment for me, for my family, for my coach, who is also very happy and very proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned. I never grew up thinking I have to score small runs — the idea was to score huge runs, I scored a lot of runs big double hundreds in junior cricket, seven or eight before I made it to the First-Class level. So my idea was to bat long, as long as I could. —Virat Kohli

#Cricket #virat kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

President Biden will decide whether to apply or waive sanctions on India under CAATSA, US official on Russian S-400

2
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

3
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

4
Nation

India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation

5
Entertainment

When Annu Kapoor said Priyanka Chopra refused to do ‘intimate scenes with him as he is not good looking’

6
Nation

Joe Biden to 'take call' on sanctions against India

7
World

Ukraine, Russia agree to create safe corridors

8
Business

SBI stops transactions related to Russian entities under sanctions

9
Trending

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan first look posters out; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares on Insta, fans react, `The queen is back’

10
Punjab

Channi’s jailed nephew Bhupinder Honey admitted to Amritsar hospital

Don't Miss

View All
Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Trapped in bunker without food, four girls send out SOS
Punjab

Trapped in bunker without food in Ukraine's Kharkiv, four girls from Punjab, Chandigarh send out SOS

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his curt reply to fan when asked ‘filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi’
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

'I’m not Shah Rukh Khan...don’t have that kind of money,’ Saif Ali Khan told ex-wife Amrita as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony money
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS
Nation

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

Top Stories

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling

The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...

Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomes the passengers

Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors

Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians

Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...

UKRAINE CRISIS:

US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders

'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...

UKRAINE CRISIS: Dialogue only way to resolve strife: PM Modi at Quad meet

Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet

Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...

Cities

View All

Fellow inmates claim innocence

Fellow inmates claim innocence

Man held for killing 5-mth-old daughter

Rintu calls MC Budget meeting on March 21

Congress counts on 'Majha brigade'

Deceased was mentally disturbed, says family

Farmers protest delay in aid

Punjab cotton farmers protest delay in aid

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

UKRAINE CRISIS: Ukrainian turns saviour for Chandigarh youth, 50 others

Ukrainian turns saviour for Chandigarh youth, 50 others

Decks cleared for new technology to process Chandigarh's waste

Chandigarh: Accused gives Punjab Police the slip

Comprehensive mobility plan for tricity on track

Trapped in bunker without food in Ukraine's Kharkiv, four girls from Punjab, Chandigarh send out SOS

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Nawanshahr couple flee war-torn Ukraine with two-day-old baby girl

Nawanshahr couple flee war-torn Ukraine with two-day-old baby girl

Ukraine crisis: Finally, they satiate hunger with noodles after three long days

Woman rides 7,725 km on Bullet to spread awareness on Covid vax

BIS officials raid shop selling plywood with fake ISI mark

311 recruits pass out as constables

9 touts held for illegal sale of rail tickets worth ~ 1.39L

9 touts held for illegal sale of rail tickets worth Rs 1.39L

2 nabbed with 975-gm heroin

Ex-govt employee alleges Rs20L fraud by bank staff

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Students return home from Ukraine, many parents still wait for their children

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Fix responsibility for delay in shifting dairy project: Patiala Mayor

Preneet Kaur assures help to kin of 2 Patiala students stuck in Ukraine's Kharkiv

552 employees on counting duty for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Appreciation letters awarded to PSTCL staff