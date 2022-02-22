Always keep the fire inside you burning: Yuvraj dedicates a heartfelt note to Virat

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 22

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has penned down an emotional note for Indian skipper and former captain Virat Kohli. Yuvraj applauded latter for his contribution to Indian cricket with his utmost discipline and dedication. Yuvraj further asserted that Virat’s legacy will serve as inspiration for the future generations of cricket.

"Virat, I've seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you're now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline in the nets, passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day," wrote Yuvraj in the letter.

Yuvraj also rejuvenated his memories with Virat, be it playing on field or the time they had spent together off the field.

Along with the heartfelt letter, Yuvraj has also dedicated special pair of shoe to Virat, celebrating his career and time as captain which has brought smiles to millions of fans all over the world.

"You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. Always keep the fire inside you burning. You're a superstar. Here's a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud," he added.

Yuvraj Singh had announced retirement from all forms of the game.

