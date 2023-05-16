Aman, Gulveer book tickets to Asian Athletics Championships

Ranchi: Uttar Pradesh’s Gulveer Singh booked his ticket to the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships by winning the men’s 10,000 m gold on the opening day of the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships here. The Asian Athletics Championships are scheduled to be held from July 12 to 16 in Bangkok. Gulveer won in a time of 29 minutes, 5.90 seconds, which was comfortably inside the Asian Championships qualifying time of 29:30. There was excitement in the men’s 1500m heats as Haryana’s Aman topped his heat with a time of 3 minutes, 46.04 seconds, which was better than the Asian qualifying standard of 3:47.84.
