 Aman only male Indian wrestler to win quota for Paris Games; Jaideep, Sujeet bow out of Qualifiers

Aman only male Indian wrestler to win quota for Paris Games; Jaideep, Sujeet bow out of Qualifiers

Sujeet's defeat also means that if Bajrang Punia had any hopes to make it to the Paris, they have been dashed

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Istanbul, May 12 

Sujeet Kalkal and Jaideep Ahlawat resisted their respective rivals well at the World Qualifiers on Sunday but could not add more quotas to India's kitty for the Paris Olympic Games, where the country will have only one male wrestler presenting his challenge.

In his crucial 65kg bronze medal contest, Sujeet matched USA's Zain Allen Retherford in terms of skills but conceded a takedown on counter attack to lose 2-2 on criteria. 

It was Sujeet who got on board first with a tremendous counter-attack move. He was about to concede points on takedown but surprised the American with his quick counter and led the bout for considerable period. 

Looking for another take-down, he went after Retherford but it was now turn of the American to pull off a counter move as he got the take-down near the end of circle.

Retherford maintained the scoreline to walk out a winner.

Sujeet's defeat also means that if Bajrang Punia, who has been suspended for refusing to provide sample for a dope test, had any hopes to make it to the Paris, they have been dashed.

Jaideep was also in fray on Sunday and began with a technically superior win in his 74kg repechage round clash against Turkmenistan's Arslan Amanmyradov. 

However, he could not do much against home favourite Soner Demirtas, losing the bronze match 1-2.

India will have six wrestlers in its contingent in Paris with five quotas coming through women.

Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) qualified for Paris Games at different qualifying events.

It will be interesting to see if the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) holds trials to pick the Indian team or allows the quota winners to represent the country at the Games, starting July 26.

#Bajrang Punia


