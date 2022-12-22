Aman Sehrawat wins gold at Sr National Wrestling C'ship

Vishakhapatnam: World under-23 champion Aman Sehrawat claimed the gold medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle at the Senior National Wrestling Championships at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium here today. Aman defeated Udit of Haryana to finish at the top.
Imphal
Sreenidi Deccan edge past NEROCA FC 1-0
An early second-half goal from substitute Ramhlunchhunga proved decisive as Sreenidi Deccan handed NEROCA FC their sixth defeat of the season in an I-League match here today. The win pushed Sreenidi Deccan to the top of the table.
Bhopal
National Boxing C’ships: Punjab’s Bhagat wins
Punjab’s Suvidha Bhagat and Madhya Pradesh’s Radha Patidar dished out impressive performances to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships here today. While Suvidha thrashed Jharkhand’s Chandu 5-0 in the 48kg category contest, Patidar dominated Himachal Pradesh’s Ritu in the 52kg class bout. agencies
