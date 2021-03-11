Indian golfer Amandeep shares lead

PTI

Coolangatta (Australia), Apr 29

Indian golfer Amandeep Drall fired a sizzling 4-under 68 to take a share of the first-round lead at the Women’s NSW Open here.

Drall rolled in six birdies and two bogeys to be placed alongside Sweden’s Maja Stark at the top of the leaderboard.

Vani Kapoor was T-17 after shooting an even-par 72. She had three birdies and three bogeys. Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi were T-65 with rounds of 76 each.

Lahiri starts with solid 68

Puerto Vallarta (Mexico): India’s Anirban Lahiri shot a 3-under 68, with four birdies against one bogey, in the first round of the Mexico Open.