Indian golfer Amandeep shares lead

Coolangatta (Australia), Apr 29
Indian golfer Amandeep Drall fired a sizzling 4-under 68 to take a share of the first-round lead at the Women’s NSW Open here.
Drall rolled in six birdies and two bogeys to be placed alongside Sweden’s Maja Stark at the top of the leaderboard.
Vani Kapoor was T-17 after shooting an even-par 72. She had three birdies and three bogeys. Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi were T-65 with rounds of 76 each.
Lahiri starts with solid 68
Puerto Vallarta (Mexico): India’s Anirban Lahiri shot a 3-under 68, with four birdies against one bogey, in the first round of the Mexico Open.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull