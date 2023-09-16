 Amandeep top Indian at 14th, Diksha starts with 70 in Swiss Ladies Open : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Amandeep top Indian at 14th, Diksha starts with 70 in Swiss Ladies Open

Amandeep top Indian at 14th, Diksha starts with 70 in Swiss Ladies Open

Third Indian in the field, Vani Kapoor, cards one-over 72 and is T-53

Amandeep top Indian at 14th, Diksha starts with 70 in Swiss Ladies Open

Diksha Dagar in action. Tribune file



PTI

Holzhäusern (Switzerland), September 16

India’s Diksha Dagar played a steady round with just two birdies against one bogey as she opened the Swiss Ladies Open with a card of one-under 70 to lie lying T-27 here.

The top Indian of the day, however, was Amandeep Drall, who opened at the 10th with a birdie and closed the day with a birdie on ninth. In between, she hit two more birdies and two bogeys for a 2-under 69 that put her in T-14th place.

The third Indian in the field, Vani Kapoor carded one-over 72 and was T-53.

There are 126 players in the 54-hole stroke play event, where the cut will be applied after two rounds with top 60 professionals and ties moving into the final day.

France’s Anne-Charlotte Mora fired a nine-under 62 to take a two-shot lead at the Swiss Ladies Open at Golfpark Holzhäusern.

It was a day of low scoring in Switzerland, as Mora went bogey-free in the afternoon and posted nine birdies to storm to the top of the leaderboard.

Her compatriot Nastasia Nadaud set the clubhouse lead earlier with a round of seven-under par. But Mora overtook her later.

Diksha, getting ready for home Open, the Hero Women’s Indian Open, where Amandeep Drall was the runner-up in 2022, started from the back nine like the other two Indians. While Diksha dropped just one bogey, she missed a lot of birdie chances and made two through the day.

Diksha is currently lying third on Race to Costa Del Sol, the Order of Merit for the Ladies European Tour.

Amandeep and Vani have had mixed seasons as they get ready for their home open and also go on to save their playing rights for 2024.

In a tie for second on seven-under par sit Nadaud and Norway’s Madelene Stavnar. Both went bogey-free like the outright leader.

Three players sit in a tie for fourth on five-under par, a trio which includes Wales’ Chloe Williams, Germany’s Alexandra Försterling, and Sweden’s Moa Folke.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

2
Haryana

Offices, premises of builders raided in Gurugram

3
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

4
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

5
India

Ukraine includes top Indian diamond producer in list of ‘sponsors of the war’

6
India

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

7
Punjab

High Court junks Punjab ex-DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya's report on top police officials

8
Himachal

Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

9
Punjab

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

10
J & K

Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans; says terrorists will be neutralised

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

Encounter breaks out near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

3 terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J-K’s Baramulla

The operation was launched in the Hathlanga forward area in ...

Anantnag operation enters fourth day; drones and helicopters pressed into service

Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service

As the assault was resumed on Saturday morning, the security...

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in ‘molestation’ case

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in 'molestation' case

The court had earlier issued the notice to the minister afte...

India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

The incident took place on September 11 when the student, wh...

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle police officer says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

US cop who joked about Indian student's death says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 fake encounter case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Golden Temple decked up to mark first 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Granth Sahib

Holiday in Amritsar district today to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in ‘molestation’ case

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in 'molestation' case

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

‘Jai Hind, papa’: Six-year-old son lights Col Manpreet Singh’s pyre in Mohali

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Noida lift crash: 4 more workers succumb to injuries; death toll climbs to 8

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Thrashing of Punjabi University professor: 13 booked for bid to commit culpable homicide

Trashing of professor: Failure of Punjabi University admn, says PUTA

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended