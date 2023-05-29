Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from IPL

Ahmedabad: Former India ODI specialist and Chennai Super Kings regular Ambati Rayudu today announced that the IPL final against Gujarat Titans here will be his last game in the league.
Almaty (kazakhstan)
India end fifth at ISSF Shotgun World Cup
India finished fifth at the ISSF World Cup for Shotgun here today with one silver and one bronze won in the women’s skeet competition. Both the Indian pairs in the mixed team trap competition could not win a medal. The pair of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh came close with an effort of 136 from 150 targets, with bronze going at 137. They finished fifth overall. The second Indian pair of Zoravar Sandhu and Preeti Rajak shot 134 to finish eighth.
Frisco (Texas)
Senior PGA C’ship: Atwal makes cut, Jeev misses out
Arjun Atwal had consecutive rounds of 72 after 73 in the opening one as he made the cut at the Senior PGA Championship. At 1-over 217, Atwal was tied-39th. Jeev Milkha Singh missed the cut after a poor opening round of 76 followed by an even-par round.
LEICESTER
Leicester relegated from EPL after win over West Ham
Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League despite a 2-1 victory over West Ham United as Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 to stay up on the final day of the season today. Leeds United were also relegated after being thrashed 4-1 by Tottenham at Elland Road Hotspur as Harry Kane scored twice for the visitors.
Buenos Aires
Brazil top Group D at Under-20 World Cup
Brazil scored two goals late in the first half to beat Nigeria 2-0 and finish top of Group D at the Under-20 World Cup. Italy also reached the last-16 stage with a 3-0 victory against the Dominican Republic to finish second ahead of Nigeria, who will also advance as one of the four best third-placed teams. Agencies
