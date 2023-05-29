 Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from IPL : The Tribune India

Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from IPL

Ahmedabad: Former India ODI specialist and Chennai Super Kings regular Ambati Rayudu today announced that the IPL final against Gujarat Titans here will be his last game in the league.

Almaty (kazakhstan)
India end fifth at ISSF Shotgun World Cup

India finished fifth at the ISSF World Cup for Shotgun here today with one silver and one bronze won in the women’s skeet competition. Both the Indian pairs in the mixed team trap competition could not win a medal. The pair of Prithviraj Tondaiman and Shreyasi Singh came close with an effort of 136 from 150 targets, with bronze going at 137. They finished fifth overall. The second Indian pair of Zoravar Sandhu and Preeti Rajak shot 134 to finish eighth.

Frisco (Texas)
Senior PGA C’ship: Atwal makes cut, Jeev misses out

Arjun Atwal had consecutive rounds of 72 after 73 in the opening one as he made the cut at the Senior PGA Championship. At 1-over 217, Atwal was tied-39th. Jeev Milkha Singh missed the cut after a poor opening round of 76 followed by an even-par round.

LEICESTER
Leicester relegated from EPL after win over West Ham

Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League despite a 2-1 victory over West Ham United as Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 to stay up on the final day of the season today. Leeds United were also relegated after being thrashed 4-1 by Tottenham at Elland Road Hotspur as Harry Kane scored twice for the visitors.

Buenos Aires
Brazil top Group D at Under-20 World Cup

Brazil scored two goals late in the first half to beat Nigeria 2-0 and finish top of Group D at the Under-20 World Cup. Italy also reached the last-16 stage with a 3-0 victory against the Dominican Republic to finish second ahead of Nigeria, who will also advance as one of the four best third-placed teams. Agencies

North Korea notifies neighbouring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days

North Korea notifies neighbouring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days

This may be an attempt to put Pyongyang's first military rec...

7 students die in road accident in Guwahati

7 students die in road accident in Guwahati

The incident takes place in Jalukbari area

33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM

33 'terrorists' killed in encounters since May 3, counter-insurgency op on: Manipur CM

Erdogan to continue ruling Turkey for a third decade

Erdogan to continue ruling Turkey for a third decade

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared

Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people's voice:


~5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Harike gharials in Pakistan? World Wildlife Fund-India looking at evidence

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Arvind Kejriwal meets ex-minister Satyendar Jain in hospital

Girl student alleges rape by tutor; cops launch manhunt

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Will revise doctors’ pay scale: Health Minister

Son of security guard gets paid internship in Amazon

Kapurthala surpasses wheat purchase target by 20%

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured