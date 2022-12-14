American Ross gets three-year ban over whereabouts violation

December 14
American 400 metres runner Randolph Ross has been handed a three-year suspension for violating whereabouts rules and falsifying an email sent to anti-doping authorities, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.
Ross, who was part of the US squad which won 4x400m relay gold at last year's Tokyo Olympics, will be suspended until 2025, meaning he will not be eligible for participation at the 2024 Games in Paris.
The 21-year-old was provisionally suspended during the World Championships in July, a month after officials were unable to locate him to administer a test. That was his third whereabouts breach in a 12-month period.
"Ross admitted to AIU representatives that he altered a system-generated email (confirming an apparent update to his whereabouts information for the relevant period) to try and avoid a third whereabouts failure within a 12-month period," the AIU said in a statement.
Ross's results from June 18 of this year have been declared void, but his Olympic gold medal will be not be affected as it is outside the 12-month period of his whereabouts failures.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...