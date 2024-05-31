An avenger in Stavanger

PTI

Stavanger (Norway), May 30

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa crushed world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen for the first time in the classical format to emerge as the sole leader in the Norway Chess here.

Having lost to him in the final of the last World Cup, Praggnanandhaa finally got past the home favourite in what would be known as a clear classical triumph. The Indian has also beaten him a few times at online and faster versions of the game in the past.

Magnus Carlsen lost the plot midway, losing in 37 moves. Photo: Norway Chess

Following the third-round win, the 18-year-old Indian now leads the men’s section with 5.5 points, half-a-point clear of American Fabiano Caruana who scored his first victory in classical against reigning world champion Ding Liren of China.

Carlsen, on three points, is third in the updated standings but with each classical win worth three points, this might not hold for too long.

R Vaishali managed to keep the sole lead by drawing with Anna Muzychuk. Photo: Norway Chess

Hikaru Nakamura of the United States, Firouzja Alireza of France and Liren are all joint fourth currently on 2.5 points in the six-player double round-robin contest.

“I wish Magnus would take similar risks against us old folks,” said Nakamura on Carlsen’s choice of playing a risky battle against Praggnanandhaa.

Classical chess, also known as slow chess, allows players significant amount of time to make their moves, usually at least one hour. Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa had drawn their previous three encounters in this format.

In the women’s event, Praggnanandhaa’s elder sister R Vaishali maintained her sole lead after getting past Anna Muzychuk of Norway in the Armageddon game after drawing the classical one. Vaishali ensured a draw in Armageddon as black against Muzychuk.

Vaishali rose to 5.5 points and enjoys a point’s lead over women’s world champion Wenjun Ju of China, who is sole second by half-a-point margin over compatriot Tingjie Lei.

Muzychuk, Pia Cramling of Sweden and Koneru Humpy share the fourth spot on three points each.

It was a Sicilian Kan, an opening that does not find many takers in the elite chess circles, wherein Praggnanandhaa got an advantage through better space control right from the beginning.

The middle game saw Magnus’ king stuck in the centre and the Indian super-talent capitalised with some deft manoeuvres after the minor pieces were off the board.

Eventually, the king’s vulnerability came to question as Praggnanandhaa posed some dangerous checkmate threats. The game lasted just 37 moves.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chess