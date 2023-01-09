Anahat wins U-15 British Open squash title

Birimingham

India’s fast-rising squash player Anahat Singh won the girls’ under-15 title at the prestigious British Junior Open here today. The 14-year-old, who was India’s youngest athlete at the Commonwealth Games last year, beat Sohaila Hazem of Egypt 3-1 in the final. Anahat had won the under-11 title in 2019 and finished runner-up in the under-13 category in 2020.

Mumbai

ISL: Mumbai City FC breeze past Kerala Blasters FC

Mumbai City FC registered a commanding 4-0 win against Kerala Blasters to move to the top of the Indian Super League table here today. The win — Mumbai’s eighth in a row — brought an end to Kerala Blasters’ eight-match unbeaten run.

Panchkula

RoundGlass Punjab remain unbeaten at home

RoundGlass Punjab continued their unbeaten run at home by defeating NEROCA FC 3-1 while Gokulam Kerala eked out a 1-0 win over Churchill Brothers in the I-League today. Luka Majcen, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Krishnananda Singh scored for RGPFC. RGPFC have maintained their second position in the table below Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Sydney

South Africa dig in to hold Australia to draw

South Africa dug deep and denied Australia a series sweep with a battling draw in the rain-disrupted third Test, finally finding some fight on the final day of a miserable tour. The hosts, who declared on 475/4 on Saturday to try and force a result, dismissed South Africa for 255 in their first innings after lunch to enforce the follow on, but came up short in their bid to bowl out the tourists again. It was the first draw in 47 Tests for South Africa going back to a match against New Zealand in Hamilton in March 2017.

Milan

Juventus extend winning run to eight matches

Juventus stretched their winning streak to eight matches when they scraped past Udinese 1-0 in Serie A. Danilo scored four minutes from time thanks to a fabulous assist from Federico Chiesa. Juventus moved into second place, a point above defending champions AC Milan. Inter Milan were three points behind Juventus after being held 2-2 at Monza.

Auckland

Gauff wins ASB Classic in strong start to 2023

Top-seeded American Coco Gauff has capped a commanding start to the new season by beating Spanish qualifer Viktoria Masarova 6-1 6-1 in the final of the ASB Classic. Gauff claimed her third WTA Tour title but her first in years on hard courts, boosting her confidence ahead of the Australian Open.

Los angeles

NBA: Doncic sizzles as Mavs best Pelicans

Luka Doncic had his ninth triple-double of the season and hosts Dallas Mavericks rode a dominant start to a 127-117 victory over New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double in his last six games. Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left, LeBron James recorded 37 points and Los Angeles Lakers increased their season-best winning streak to five games with a high-octane 136-134 victory over hosts Sacramento Kings. Agencies

