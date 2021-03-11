Anatomy of track record

Why 8 athletics medals at Birmingham CWG are so significant

Anatomy of track record

Avinash Sable’s breathtaking kick at the end seemed more African in nature than Indian. file photos

The significance of the eight medals won by India in track and field at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games cannot be understated. This is India’s best performance in track and field at a CWG, excluding the home edition of 2010, and it is significant because it breaks new ground in some events.

Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker delivered a 1-2 in triple jump.

India won three track and field medals at the 2018 Gold Coast CWG, all in throwing events; four years before that too, India won three medals, including two in the throws. In 2010, India won 12 track and field medals in New Delhi, an all-time high. Four years before that, India won three track and field medals, two of them in the throws, and two in 2002, including the long jump bronze by Anju Bobby George — the first-ever medal by an Indian woman at a CWG. Then, for 24 years before that, there is an absolute blank — no track and field medal at all in CWG from 1982 to 1998.

Tejaswin Shankar’s high jump bronze is the first ever by an Indian.

This is the reason the show this time around is heartening, and nothing more heartening than the 1-2 by Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker in men’s triple jump — a 1-2 by an Indian pair! Avinash Sable’s smart pacing against three splendid Kenyans, and the breathtaking kick at the end, seemed more African in nature than Indian. He makes old-timers remember the great Sriram Singh at his peak in the 1970s.

Murali Sreeshankar won the long jump silver, the first medal by an Indian in the event since 1978.

In Birmingham, Murali Sreeshankar won the long jump silver, the first medal by an Indian in the event since 1978. Tejaswin Shankar’s high jump bronze is the first ever by an Indian in the event. Annu Rani is the first Indian woman to win a javelin throw medal in CWG, and Priyanka Goswami and Sandeep Kumar won silver and bronze, respectively, in the 10,000m race walk events.

Splendid Sable

Sable provided the most thrilling moments for India in track and field, finishing ahead of two Kenyans in the field — and nearly catching the third with a memorable run in the last lap. The last time a non-Kenyan athlete won a medal in the event was back in 1994 — since then, it had been a Kenyan 1-2-3 at the men’s 3,000m steeplechase until Sable split up the trio this time.

“Indians have the ability to do well in all events at the world level. We have to believe that we have skills and talent. We should not be intimated when we are up against international athletes. It is not as difficult as we often think,” Sable said after winning silver.

Sable also spoke some illuminating truths about training in India — he didn’t want to be a frog of the well, which he says is very easy.

“Training abroad was key for me. Had I stayed back and trained in India, I would have just kept breaking national records and would not have been able to challenge the Kenyans and win a medal,” Sable said.

Training abroad is the key, and the funding for it provided by the government; with it, support by non-government organisations has helped. All this contributed in making India’s show in track and field at the Birmingham CWG quite memorable, even in the absence of the superstar of Indian athletics, Neeraj Chopra.

The past

India have won six gold medals in track and field at the Commonwealth Games, five of them across the four editions from 2010.

The first-ever Indian athletics champion at the event was, of course, Milkha Singh’s gold over 440 yards in the 1958 edition, when the event was called the British Empire and Commonwealth Games.

The next gold came 52 years later, in 2010, when discus thrower Krishna Poonia won in New Delhi, where the women’s 4x400 relay team also won gold. Vikas Gowda won the discus gold in 2014 and Neeraj Chopra the javelin throw gold four years later.

At the Birmingham CWG, the sole gold was won by triple-jumper Eldhose Paul.

Three of India’s six CWG gold in track and field have been won in throwing events and one on the jumping pit. Only two have been won on the race track — in fact, Milkha Singh is still the only Indian to have won an individual gold on the track at the CWG. This is a testament to the level of competition in track and field at the CWG.

PT Usha, inarguably India’s greatest woman track athlete, believes she had a good chance of winning two gold medals in Edinburgh in 1986.

But India boycotted the event in protest against the British government’s policy of maintaining sporting ties with apartheid South Africa. Usha lost her chance. But could she have won two gold in Edinburgh? The year 1986 was her most memorable in sport — she won four gold and one silver at the Seoul Asian Games that year.

Usha’s best chance at Edinburgh would have been in the 400m and 400m hurdles events, her best suit. In Seoul, Usha won 400m in 52.16 seconds, and hurdles in 56.08 seconds — both Asian Games records.

But in the Edinburgh CWG, Australia’s Debbie Flintoff won 400m in 51.29s and 400m hurdles in 54.94s, both timings significantly better than Usha’s in Seoul. Maybe Usha would have run Flintoff close, but beating her would have required a superhuman effort — maybe Usha could have done it, maybe not. We’ll never know.

What we do know is that it was 16 years later that Anju became the first Indian woman to win a track and field medal at the CWG. — TNS

India’s gold and silver medallists at CWG

Gold

Men’s 440 yards: Milkha Singh (1958)

Women’s 4×400m relay: Manjeet Kaur, Sini Jose, Ashwini Akkunji, Mandeep Kaur (2010)

Women’s discus throw: Krishna Poonia (2010)

Men’s discus throw: Vikas Gowda (2014)

Men’s javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra (2018)

Men’s triple jump: Eldhose Paul (2022)

Silver

Men’s hammer throw: Praveen Kumar (1966)

Men’s triple jump: Mohinder Singh Gill (1974)

Women’s discus throw: Neelam Jaswant Singh (2002)

Women’s 4×400m relay: Rajwinder Kaur, Chitra Soman, Manjeet Kaur, Pinki (2006)

Women’s discus throw: Seema Antil (2010, 2014, 2018)

Men’s discus throw: Vikas Gowda (2010)

Women’s long jump:

Prajusha Maliakkal (2010)

n Women’s discus throw: Harwant Kaur (2010)

Men’s 3,000m steeplechase: Avinash Sable (2022)

Men’s triple jump: Abdulla Aboobacker (2022)

Men’s long jump: Murali Sreeshankar (2022)

Women’s 10,000m walk: Priyanka Goswami (2022)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K

4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

2
Punjab

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

3
Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

4
Nation

Gautam Adani to get 'Z' category security

5
Punjab

Petrol pump owner shot dead in Amritsar by assailants armed with 'silenced' guns

6
Punjab

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

7
Nation

Comedian Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' following heart attack

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked at 7 Mile in Mandi

9
Punjab

Gangster Happy Bhullar used crime money for gold: Police

10
Haryana

Panipat gets country's first 2G ethanol plant

Don't Miss

View All
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Top News

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...

Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: 2 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers injured

4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar’s brother

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother

Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Cities

View All

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Amritsar civic body launches awareness campaign on property tax rebate

Remembering the institute that came to the rescue of repatriated patients

Support slain Sikh political prisoner's family: Ramoowalia

3 snatchers held; 20 cell phones recovered

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Indian flag displayed at Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

Glitch in Himachal leaves most Chandigarh areas powerless

Illegal colonies in Panchkula district to be regularised

Panchkula: Teacher booked for assault

Chandigarh: Sector 7 nightclubs nightmare for area residents

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Delhi makes face masks mandatory in public places, Rs 500 fine for violators

The way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day

Delhi LG Saxena orders FIR against 9 retired, 2 serving DDA officials in 9-year-old financial misappropriation case

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Notice to 2 schools over 'encroachment' on park

6 yrs on, UID numbers for properties a distant dream

Transformer, pole shifted, rly underbridge work to start soon

GST officials raid three showrooms

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates’ licence scam in Ludhiana

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates' licence scam in Ludhiana

Couple withdraws Rs 3L from landlord's account in Ludhiana, arrested

Non-basmati rice sown on 96% area under paddy cultivation in Ludhiana district

Covid: 31 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Two nabbed for illegal LPG refilling in Ludhiana

Patiala MC’s weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Patiala MC's weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Dengue spreads tentacles in Patiala district, 6 more taken ill

Patiala: 'Jhola Mission' to reduce plastic use

MC survey to identify fire-prone places in Patiala

Cong holds march in Rajpura to mark 75 years of freedom