Anderson looks back on 700th Test scalp

PTI

London: Veteran England pacer James Anderson has revealed that Kuldeep Yadav had a hunch about being his 700th Test wicket when the two came face to face during the fifth Test in Dharamsala. Anderson became the first pacer, and third bowler, to take 700 Test wickets with Yadav being his landmark scalp. It was Anderson’s 187th Test appearance. “Kuldeep edged one down to third man for a single. As he got to the non-striker’s end, and as I was walking back to my mark, he said: ‘I’m going to be your 700th wicket’,” Anderson said. “He wasn’t saying he was trying to get out, he was just saying he had a feeling. We both laughed at it.”

#Dharamsala #England #London