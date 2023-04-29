Andreeva shows teen spirit, Murray shown the door

Madrid, April 28

After another impressive victory at the Madrid Open, Mirra Andreeva patiently took photos with some fans who looked young enough to be her classmates in high school.

Moments earlier, the 15-year-old Russian had been raising her arms by the net to celebrate her win over a top-20 opponent.

Andreeva, a day after defeating 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez for her first tour-level win, beat 14th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6(6) 6-3 to advance to the third round on Thursday.

“Yes, I’m a bit surprised but also everyone was telling me they are playing the same level as you, they are just more consistent,” Andreeva said.

With her win over Fernandez, Andreeva became the third-youngest player to win a main draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament, behind Coco Gauff and CiCi Bellis, and only the second 15-year-old to defeat a top-50 opponent at a WTA 1000 tournament.

Andreeva will try to extend her surprising run at the claycourt tournament when she faces 19th-ranked Magda Linette, who defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-6(1) 4-6 6-4.

Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka opened with a 6-4 6-3 win over Sorana Cirstea. Sixth-seeded Gauff reached won 6-4 6-1 over Irene Burillo Escorihuela. The American will next face home favourite Paula Badosa, who beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3 4-6 6-4.

Three-time Madrid Open champion Petra Kvitova lost 7-6(9) 6-1 to Jule Niemeier, while ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari defeated Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus 6-4 6-4.

In the men’s draw, two-time Madrid champion Andy Murray lost his first-round match in straight sets to qualifier Andrea Vavassori. Dominic Thiem defeated Kyle Edmund 6-4 6-1.

7Andreeva is the seventh player under 16 years of age to defeat an opponent ranked in the WTA's top 20 in the 21st century, and the last since Coco Gauff beat Naomi Osaka in 2020 Australian Open — AP