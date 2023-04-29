 Andrew Strauss to step down as strategic adviser to England and Wales Cricket Board : The Tribune India

Andrew Strauss to step down as strategic adviser to England and Wales Cricket Board

The former England skipper had taken up the role in September 2020

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

London, April 29

Andrew Strauss is set to step down from his role as a strategic adviser to the England and Wales Cricket Board and as chair of the performance cricket committee next month, the board announced.

The former England skipper, who previously served as the director of England men’s cricket between 2015 and 2018, had taken up the roles in September 2020.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the ECB and am proud of having contributed to a successful period for our England teams. With increasing commitments outside of the organisation, sadly I’ve decided it’s time to step away from my current role,” Strauss said in statement on Friday. The 46-year-old will officially stand down at the board’s Annual General Meeting in May.

Strauss had been tasked to conduct a high-performance review after England’s 4-0 Ashes defeat in 2021.

His report, which made 17 recommendations, including cutting the number of matches in the County Championship and dedicated windows for white-ball tournaments.

It, however, did not sit well with county loyalists and the ECB CEO Richard Gould went as far as calling the proposal to alter the structure of domestic cricket as “dead in the water”.

On Strauss’ departure, ECB Chair Richard Thompson said: “Andrew has given outstanding service to English cricket over many years in a number of different roles. I’ve greatly valued the advice and expertise he has provided in my time as Chair, and have enjoyed working with him.

“We are currently implementing the vast majority of recommendations from his impressive High Performance Review, which I believe will help our England Men’s team to sustain their success. I have no doubt he has much more to contribute to the game and hope he will return in the future.” The ECB also announced the appointments of Penny Avis, Baroness Zahida Manzoor, Jennifer Owen Adams and Gareth Williams as non-executive directors.

The appointments will be ratified at May’s annual general meeting. Two further appointments will be made “in due course”, the ECB said.

