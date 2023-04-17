Andrey Rublev finally wins Masters 1000 title

Monte Carlo, April 16

Andrey Rublev clinched his first ATP Masters 1000 title today when he overcame teenager Holger Rune 5-7 6-2 7-5 in the Monte Carlo Masters final. Rublev, who struck 33 winners, rallied from 1-4 in the third set to earn the 13th, and biggest, title of his career after two hours and 34 minutes.

“I have tears,” said Rublev, who lost two Masters 1000 finals before winning the title. “I don’t know what to say to be honest. I don’t know. I am just happy, finally. I have been struggling so much to win this Masters 1000 tournament. Losing 1-4, saving break points, thinking there is no chance to win, and somehow I did it,” he added.

It was the 18th tour-level win of the season for Rublev. “I was hoping deep inside that maybe I would have one extra chance to come back and in the end I was able to do it,” the 25-year-old said.

The 19-year-old Rune was aiming to win his second ATP Masters 1000 crown after defeating five top-10 opponents en route to the title in Paris last year.

Hosts Kazakhstan through to BJK Cup finals

Astana: Playing for local fans, Kazakhstan advanced to the Billie Jean King Cup finals for the second time after defeating Poland 3-1 in their qualifier on Saturday.

They were joined by the United States, who made light work of finishing off Austria. France also made it to the finals after getting past last year’s semifinalists Britain. Italy had to fend off an incredible fightback by Slovakia to squeeze through. — Agencies