 Andy Murray gets a win at rainy Wimbledon, thumbs-up from Roger Federer : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Andy Murray gets a win at rainy Wimbledon, thumbs-up from Roger Federer

Andy Murray gets a win at rainy Wimbledon, thumbs-up from Roger Federer

Federer, who won men's-record eight of his 20 Grand Slam titles at All England Club, was in front row of the Royal Box

Andy Murray gets a win at rainy Wimbledon, thumbs-up from Roger Federer

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 4, 2023. Andy Murray celebrates after winning his first round match against Ryan Peniston. REUTERS



AP

Wimbledon, July 5

On a day filled with far more rain drops than drop shots at Wimbledon — light, but persistent, showers prevented the completion, or even start, of dozens of matches — Roger Federer and Andy Murray provided the highlights.

The retired Federer, who won a men's-record eight of his 20 Grand Slam titles at the All England Club, was in the front row of the Royal Box, where he sat next to Kate, the Princess of Wales.

Federer was saluted with a 1 1/2-minute standing ovation during a pre-match tribute to his career at Centre Court on Tuesday.

Hours later, Murray was down below, competing.

Murray won two of his three Grand Slam titles and one of his two Olympic gold medals on that rather famous patch of grass and — even if those triumphs were long ago; even if he is now 36 with an artificial hip — the locals fondly remember those good times, especially his 2013 championship that made him the first British man in 77 years to win the event.

They hope for an attention-grabbing show this fortnight, so Murray got most of the full-throated support that reverberated under the closed roof of the main stadium during a 6-3 6-0 6-1 victory over wild-card entry Ryan Peniston in an all-Brit first-round match.

"It was amazing to have some royalty here, but also some tennis royalty, as well," Murray said during his on-court interview, as Kate and Federer looked on.

"It's amazing to have Roger here, supporting the event," Murray said.

"Last time I was on this court, and he was watching, was during the (2012) Olympics, and he sat in (Swiss countryman) Stan Wawrinka's box and was supporting against me. So it was nice to see a couple of claps today after some good shots."

When the interviewer looked toward the guest of honor to ask, "Roger, you approve of today's performance?" Federer responded with a thumbs-up.

Peniston's assessment of Murray: "He was just relentless on every point."      Murray sounded pleased as well after claiming all 11 of his service games, breaking four times and going 17-for-17 at the net.

"I played some good stuff as the match went on. There were some good signs there," he said.

"It's been a long time since I've felt sort of physically this good coming into Wimbledon. The last few years have been very challenging. I'm hoping I'm fit and ready for a good run."

At his age and with his two hip operations plus other assorted setbacks, Murray is not considered among the leading favorites. That is a short list that leads with two names and does not include many more: Novak Djokovic, who has won seven of his 23 major titles at Wimbledon, and Carlos Alcaraz, who is ranked No. 1.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz put on his usual display of variety and athleticism — he hit one shot by wrapping his racket around his body and swinging from behind his back while on the run, making contact but sending the ball long — while beating the about-to-retire Jeremy Chardy 6-0 6-2 7-5.

Like Murray, Alcaraz was never truly troubled by his opponent.

Unlike Murray, Alcaraz played at No. 1 Court, so he did not get to perform for Federer. And, boy, was Alcaraz bitter about that.

"After the match, I was (on) the phone checking everything ... all the stories, all the posts. I saw that Roger Federer was here. I was a little bit jealous," he said with a smile, wearing a white hoodie and bucket hat at his news conference.

"Honestly, I want Roger Federer to watch one of my matches, obviously. I (want) to talk a little bit with him. For me, (that) would be amazing."

Because of the wet weather, the only courts where play was allowed after the rain began on Day 2 were the two with retractable roofs, Centre and No. 1.

By the end of the day, only eight of 77 scheduled matches had been completed.

Three leading women — defending champion Elena Rybakina, 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who is seeded No. 2 — all won, as did the highest-seeded male British player, No. 12 Cam Norrie.

But another seeded man from the host country, No. 27 Dan Evans, lost to Quentin Halys of France 6-2 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4. In the last of the matches that concluded — one that commenced at Court 11 on Monday and wrapped up shortly before 10 pm at No. 1 Court on Tuesday — No. 29 Tomás Martin Etcheverry finished off a comeback from a two-set deficit to get past Bernabé Zapata Miralles 6-7(5) 5-7 6-3 6-4 7-5.

Rybakina dropped the opening set against American Shelby Rogers before coming back for a 4-6 6-1 6-2 win; Jabeur defeated Magdalena Frech 6-3 6-3; and Sabalenka eliminated Panna Udvardy 6-3 6-1 in her return after being banned from Wimbledon a year ago along with other players from her country, Belarus, and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

"I didn't realise how much I missed this place," Sabalenka said, "until this match."

#England #Roger Federer #tennis #wimbledon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Why Justin Trudeau appears 'soft' on Khalistani separatists in Canada?

2
Punjab

BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head

3
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

4
Punjab

Supreme Court surprised over Punjab and Haryana HC verdict awarding different jail terms to persons convicted of same offence

5
Amritsar

SGPC suspends 51 employees for ‘irregularities’ in community kitchen at Golden Temple

6
Punjab

CBI books 2 each from Punjab, Delhi for alleged visa fraud to help minor to get to Europe

7
Nation

'Threat' to Indian diplomats, Canada envoy called

8
Trending

UP groom calls off wedding after seeing his would-be mother-in-law smoking while dancing

9
Punjab

Days after AAP’s ‘in-principle’ support to UCC, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attacks BJP over the issue

10
Nation

West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Top News

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

His camp needs support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disquali...

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal goes viral

A case has been registered against the accused under section...

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP’s Meerut

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP's Meerut

The mishap brings back memories of Rishabh Pant’s horrific c...

Supreme Court extends interim bail granted to activist Teesta Setalvad till July 19

Supreme Court extends interim bail granted to activist Teesta Setalvad till July 19

Top court had on Saturday stayed Gujarat High Court's order ...

Mob sets IRB personnel’s house on fire in Manipur’s Thoubal district

Mob sets IRB personnel's house on fire in Manipur's Thoubal district

The incident took place at Samaram on Tuesday night


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Holy city Amritsar misses out on largesse of Centre's Vande Bharat trains

SGPC commemorates 1955 police attack on Golden Temple

Panic in Kot Khalsa area after snake pit found inside manhole

Knotty Affair: Parks in Power Colony in Amritsar cry for maintenance

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Four-fold hike in rent, Night Food Street kiosk goes for Rs 5.15 lakh in Chandigarh

Panel takes notice of report on dog attack in Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Zirakpur complex

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Delhi man booked for forcing wife to dress like pornstar

Delhi man booked for forcing wife to dress like pornstar

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

Health of Sisodia’s wife deteriorates, hospitalised

Peddler held with 19-kg marijuana

AIIMS students among 4 NEET 'impersonators' held

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

Cable mess: Milap Chowk entangled in wire webs

Six women held for house theft in Jalandhar

Driver dies as 2 trailers collide head-on

Rubber traders allege closure of 325 hawai chappal units in 7 yrs

District logs ~19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

District logs Rs 19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

15.8 mm rainfall brings some respite from heat

PAU guards protest regularisation process

Giaspura Gas tragedy: Magisterial probe finds none responsible

ishmeet singh road: Slow traffic flow due to electric poles irks commuters, traders

Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Patiala: Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Rain triggers power cuts, leaves roads waterlogged in Patiala

Vigilance Bureau looks into allegations against Patiala ex-Mayor

Faking own death: One more suspect lands in police net