Angelo Mathews earns bizarre ‘timed out’ distinction

NEW DELHI, November 6

Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews called Bangladesh “disgraceful” and criticised the umpires for lacking in “common sense” after becoming the first player in international cricket to be ‘timed out’ in today’s World Cup match between the Asian sides.

Mathews came out to bat in the 25th over of the Sri Lanka innings but his helmet chinstrap broke just as he was preparing to face bowler Shakib Al Hasan.

Mathews gestured to the dressing room and was waiting for a replacement helmet while Shakib was seen chatting with the umpire as the clock ticked.

Under the tournament’s playing conditions a new batter should be ready to face the ball within two minutes of a dismissal and, following an appeal by Shakib appeal, umpire Marais Erasmus ruled Mathews had been timed out. Mathews remonstrated with the umpires and threw his helmet in disgust soon after crossing the boundary rope.

“Obviously disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh,” Mathews said. “If they want to play cricket like that, stoop to that level, obviously there’s something wrong drastically... It’s (lack of) common sense, and bringing the game into disrepute.” — Reuters

#Bangladesh #Cricket #Sri Lanka