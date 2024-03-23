Anhelina Kalinina comes back to life to end Caroline Wozniacki’s stint

Miami, March 22

Anhelina Kalinina was down and almost out Thursday with former top-ranked player Caroline Wozniacki one point away from winning in straight sets at the Miami Open.

But the No. 32-seeded Ukrainian saved that match point and won the last five games of the second set before taking the third in a 5-7 7-5 6-4 victory in the second round.

Wozniacki reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells this month but retired from the match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the second set because of a right foot issue.

No. 11 Beatriz Haddad Maia also overcame a slow start in hot and humid conditions on the hardcourts, rallying to beat Diane Parry 3-6 6-1 6-4. It was the Brazilian’s first career victory in three tries against Parry, who won both previous matches on clay.

In other women’s matches, No. 24 Katie Boulter advanced when Brenda Fruhvirtova retired from their match while trailing 7-6(5) 1-0; No. 8 Maria Sakkari beat Yuan Yue 6-2 6-2; Taylor Townsend defeated No. 25 Elise Mertens 6-2 6-2; and 17th-seeded Madison Keys beat Diana Shnaider 6-2 6-4.

In men’s action, 2016 finalist Kei Nishikori lost 3-6 4-6 to Sebastian Ofner in 2023. — AP

