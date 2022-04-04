Anirban Lahiri cards 69 to give himself a chance

San Antonio (US)
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a 3-under 69 in the third round to be at tied-16th, four shots behind the leaders, at the Valero Texas Open here. The 34-year-old, who finished runner-up at the Players Championship three weeks ago, is 6-under after three rounds. Four players — Brandt Snedeker (67), Beau Hossler (67), Dylan Frittelli (70) and JJ Spaun (69) — shared the lead.
Orleans (France)
Shuttler Mithun enters final at Orleans Masters
India’s Mithun Manjunath made it to his maiden Super 100 final with a 21-18 21-14 win over Indonesia’s Christian Adinata at the Orleans Masters.
Chennai
Punjab open with win in basketball Nationals
Defending champions Punjab began their campaign in the men’s section in the 71st Senior National Basketball Championship with a 105-69 win over Gujarat in Group A. Amyjot Singh led the way with 27 points while Princepal Singh had 15 points and Kanwar Sandhu contributed 14 points.
Miami
Swiatek beats Osaka in final, climbs to world No. 1
Iga Swiatek continued her wonderful start to the year, beating Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-0 to win the women’s title at the Miami Open and extend her winning streak to 17 matches. Swiatek will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty at No. 1 in the women’s rankings when the points are updated on Monday.
Durban
Late strikes by Maharaj hurt Bangladesh in run chase
South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj took the key wicket of first innings centurion Mahmudul Hasan Joy as Bangladesh slipped to 11/3 in pursuit of a victory target of 274 at the close of play on Day 4 of the first Test. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre