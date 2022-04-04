Anirban Lahiri cards 69 to give himself a chance

San Antonio (US)

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a 3-under 69 in the third round to be at tied-16th, four shots behind the leaders, at the Valero Texas Open here. The 34-year-old, who finished runner-up at the Players Championship three weeks ago, is 6-under after three rounds. Four players — Brandt Snedeker (67), Beau Hossler (67), Dylan Frittelli (70) and JJ Spaun (69) — shared the lead.

Orleans (France)

Shuttler Mithun enters final at Orleans Masters

India’s Mithun Manjunath made it to his maiden Super 100 final with a 21-18 21-14 win over Indonesia’s Christian Adinata at the Orleans Masters.

Chennai

Punjab open with win in basketball Nationals

Defending champions Punjab began their campaign in the men’s section in the 71st Senior National Basketball Championship with a 105-69 win over Gujarat in Group A. Amyjot Singh led the way with 27 points while Princepal Singh had 15 points and Kanwar Sandhu contributed 14 points.

Miami

Swiatek beats Osaka in final, climbs to world No. 1

Iga Swiatek continued her wonderful start to the year, beating Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-0 to win the women’s title at the Miami Open and extend her winning streak to 17 matches. Swiatek will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty at No. 1 in the women’s rankings when the points are updated on Monday.

Durban

Late strikes by Maharaj hurt Bangladesh in run chase

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj took the key wicket of first innings centurion Mahmudul Hasan Joy as Bangladesh slipped to 11/3 in pursuit of a victory target of 274 at the close of play on Day 4 of the first Test. — Agencies