Anirban Lahiri comes close to ending title drought

PTI

Cam Ranh (Vietnam), April 16

India’s Anirban Lahiri produced the day’s best round of a bogey-free 8-under that almost brought him his first win in eight years on the Asian Tour here today.

Seven-time Asian Tour winner Lahiri set the target at 18-under and then waited for those following him to finish. Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent, in just his second year as a professional, holed a decisive 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to beat Lahiri and Australian Kevin Yuan by one stroke. The 25-year-old Vincent shot a 6-under 66 for a total of 19-under.

S Chikkarangappa (65) also had a great final round but finished tied-27th. Honey Baisoya (68) finished tied-40th, Veer Ahlawat (69) was tied-56th, Karandeep Kochhar (69) was tied-61st, while Kartik Sharma (73) and SSP Chawrasia (75) were tied-71st.

Lahiri was attempting to win his first Asian Tour title since his 2015 Indian Open win. He was a strong favourite after storming through the field with eight birdies in his first 14 holes. However, he could only par the last four holes. “I’m happy with the way I played, disappointed not to make a couple more coming in,” said Lahiri. “You know I got off to a really good start. I kind of found my rhythm yesterday and today so that was nice. A little upset not to make maybe one or two in the last four holes which are very gettable. Great week, but it’s disappointing. I’ve had so many seconds now I need to break this habit,” he added.

The Indian star heads to the LIV Golf Adelaide event next week before LIV Golf Singapore. “Excited to take this form into the next few weeks,” he said.