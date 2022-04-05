Anirban Lahiri finishes 13th at Texas Open

San Antonio (US)

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot a 2-under 70 in the final round to finish tied-13th at 8-under at the Texas Open here. JJ Spaun won his maiden title and a passage to the Masters. He finished at 13-under, with Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar tied for second at 11-under.

New Delhi

Boxing: Monika stuns 2-time World C’ships medallist

Boxer Monika (48kg) upstaged two-time World Championships medallist Josie Gabuco of the Philippines to enter the semifinals along with two other Indians at the Thailand Open here today. Ashish Kumar (81kg) and Manisha (57kg) are the two other Indian pugilists who also made their way into the last-four with contrasting wins against their respective Thai opponents.

New Delhi

Collision course avoided as Davis Cup tie preponed

India will be able to field its ‘A’ team at the Davis Cup and the Asian Games with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) preponing the team tournament and Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) pushing back the tennis events at the regional multi-sport showpiece by eight days to avoid a clash in dates.

Durban

South Africa win 1st Test as Bangladesh all out for 53

South Africa raced to a 220-run victory in the first Test after Bangladesh’s collapse to 53 all out on the morning of the final day today. Bangladesh lasted only 19 overs in their second innings and South Africa needed only two bowlers to roll the tourists out. — Agencies