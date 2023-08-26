Anirban Lahiri, Veer Ahlawat among leaders after first round

St Andrews (Scotland), aug 25
India’s Anirban Lahiri continued his fine run as he opened the inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship with a superb 6-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead.
Lahiri shared the lead with six players, including compatriot Veer Ahlawat. Viraj Madappa (67) was tied-seventh, while SSP Chawrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar were tied-23rd at 3-under. Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan and Ajeetesh Sandhu shot a 70 each and were tied-34th.
Manu makes super start
Prague: India’s Manu Gandas enjoyed an excellent start for the second week in a row as he shot a 6-under 66 to be tied-seventh after the first round of the Czech Masters here. Gandas, who made seven birdies against one bogey, is three shots behind leader Sami Valimaki.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti' Point
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
All 6 victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh; there were 55 passe...
Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs