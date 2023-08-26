Anirban Lahiri, Veer Ahlawat among leaders after first round

PTI

St Andrews (Scotland), aug 25

India’s Anirban Lahiri continued his fine run as he opened the inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship with a superb 6-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead.

Lahiri shared the lead with six players, including compatriot Veer Ahlawat. Viraj Madappa (67) was tied-seventh, while SSP Chawrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar were tied-23rd at 3-under. Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan and Ajeetesh Sandhu shot a 70 each and were tied-34th.

Manu makes super start

Prague: India’s Manu Gandas enjoyed an excellent start for the second week in a row as he shot a 6-under 66 to be tied-seventh after the first round of the Czech Masters here. Gandas, who made seven birdies against one bogey, is three shots behind leader Sami Valimaki.