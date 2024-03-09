Anirban tied-11th, trails leaders by three shots

Hong Kong: Anirban Lahiri shot a 4-under 66 in the opening round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong and trailed leaders Dean Burmester and Abraham Ancer by three shots. Burmester and Ancer shot a 63 each at the Hong Kong Golf Club. Burmester and Ancer were one stroke ahead of the six-man chasing pack that includes Louis Oosthuizen.
Gauteng (South Africa)
Tvesa finishes 26th, lies fifth on Order of Merit
Tvesa Malik produced a card of 1-over 73 in the third and final round to sign off tied-26th in the Ladies Challenge on the Sunshine Ladies Tour. Tvesa (74-71), who battled hard to make the cut a day earlier, had a rollercoaster of a final round with four birdies and five bogeys and finished at 2-over 218.
Nashville
Suarez, Messi rally Inter for a 2-2 tie with Nashville
Luis Suarez scored in stoppage time, while Lionel Messi also scored after half-time to help Inter Miami tie Nashville 2-2 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. “It’s a completely different level of intelligence from the likes of Lionel Messi and Busquets and Suarez,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said. agencies
