Anjum Moudgil strikes silver

PTI

New Delhi, June 3

Experienced Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil clinched a silver in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event as India moved up to the third spot in the medals tally at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, today.

Moudgil went down 12-16 in the gold medal match to Denmark's Rikke Maeng Ibsen. Moudgil, also a World Championships silver medallist, had on Thursday qualified for the top-eight ranking round with a score of 587 out of 600. That gave her a fourth-place finish in the 60-player field.

Today, she finished second to Ibsen in Stage 2 with 406.5 to the Norwegian's 411.4. She then put up a strong challenge in the final but could not put it across the Dane.

It is her second individual World Cup silver in the event.

The men's 3P trio of Swapnil Kusale, Deepak Kumar and Goldie Gurjar also won a silver in the team competition. They lost the gold medal match 7-17 to Croatia.