Anjum, Swapnil post first wins in Olympics trials

Bhopal: Olympian Anjum Moudgil and Paris Olympics Games quota winner Swapnil Kusale posted their maiden victories in the ongoing Olympics trials, winning the women’s and men’s 50m rifle 3 positions. Swapnil, who had finished second in the qualification round, shot 463.7 to beat Akhil Sheoran, who finished second with 461.6. Local lad and qualifications topper Aishwary Tomar shot 451.9 to finish third. Anjum shot 463.9 to leave India No. 1 Sift Kaur Samra 1.9 points behind. Ashi Chouksey took the third spot with 447.3 points.

Brandenburg (Germany)

Amateur Avani and Tvesa best Indians at tied-17th

Pranavi Urs landed two eagles in the space of four holes but finished with a triple bogey for a round of 74 on the opening day of the German Masters on the Ladies European Tour. The 21-year-old from Mysuru, playing her first year on the LET, was tied-third at one stage at 2-under but finally finished 2-over and was tied-42nd. Amateur Avani Prashanth and seasoned Tvesa Malik, trying to get back to the LET, shot even-par 72s to be tied-17th.

London

Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes again

Cristiano Ronaldo topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes for the fourth time in his career while Spanish golfer Jon Rahm moved up to second following his sensational switch to Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Ronaldo became the world’s highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and Forbes said the 39-year-old’s estimated total earnings were in the region of $260 million, an all-time high for a football player.

LOUISVILLE (usa)

Schauffele’s 9-under sets PGA Championship record

Xander Schauffle traced his own name in the record books with a 9-under 62 in the first round of the PGA Championship, good for the course record at Valhalla Golf Club and the clubhouse lead in the second Major of the season. Schauffele now has two of the four rounds of 62 in Major championship history. Agencies