 Anjum, Swapnil post first wins in Olympics trials : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Anjum, Swapnil post first wins in Olympics trials
Briefly

Anjum, Swapnil post first wins in Olympics trials

Anjum, Swapnil post first wins in Olympics trials


Bhopal: Olympian Anjum Moudgil and Paris Olympics Games quota winner Swapnil Kusale posted their maiden victories in the ongoing Olympics trials, winning the women’s and men’s 50m rifle 3 positions. Swapnil, who had finished second in the qualification round, shot 463.7 to beat Akhil Sheoran, who finished second with 461.6. Local lad and qualifications topper Aishwary Tomar shot 451.9 to finish third. Anjum shot 463.9 to leave India No. 1 Sift Kaur Samra 1.9 points behind. Ashi Chouksey took the third spot with 447.3 points.

Brandenburg (Germany)

Amateur Avani and Tvesa best Indians at tied-17th

Pranavi Urs landed two eagles in the space of four holes but finished with a triple bogey for a round of 74 on the opening day of the German Masters on the Ladies European Tour. The 21-year-old from Mysuru, playing her first year on the LET, was tied-third at one stage at 2-under but finally finished 2-over and was tied-42nd. Amateur Avani Prashanth and seasoned Tvesa Malik, trying to get back to the LET, shot even-par 72s to be tied-17th.

London

Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes again

Cristiano Ronaldo topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes for the fourth time in his career while Spanish golfer Jon Rahm moved up to second following his sensational switch to Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Ronaldo became the world’s highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and Forbes said the 39-year-old’s estimated total earnings were in the region of $260 million, an all-time high for a football player.

LOUISVILLE (usa)

Schauffele’s 9-under sets PGA Championship record

Xander Schauffle traced his own name in the record books with a 9-under 62 in the first round of the PGA Championship, good for the course record at Valhalla Golf Club and the clubhouse lead in the second Major of the season. Schauffele now has two of the four rounds of 62 in Major championship history. Agencies

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

2
India

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

3
India

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

4
Delhi

FIR filed against Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

5
Himachal

Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti

6
Himachal

Woman's body found stuffed in bag outside hotel in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali

7
Punjab

Expelled Akali Dal leader Ravikaran Kahlon joins BJP

8
Business

SBI raises fixed deposit rate on select short-term maturity up to 75 bps

9
India

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

10
India

Former NIA Director-General Dinkar Gupta gets ‘Z-plus’ security

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert

The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

‘Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants’

Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Parched in Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers

Parched in Haryana's Nuh, villagers ready to trade votes for free water tankers


Cities

View All

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Kejriwal, Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Sandhu carries on campaign

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

DEO warns candidates against seeking votes in name of religion

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

AAP slams BJP over inaction on Masih

BJP did nothing for city, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners

BJP-led Central Govt muzzled voice of people: Chaudhary

After Chandigarh, where will Tewari go in 2029? asks Tandon

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Haryana-based sharpshooter involved in Delhi car showroom firing killed in encounter

Excitement across refugee camp as 5 of family get Indian citizenship

BJP: ‘Anti-women’ face of AAP stands exposed

INDIA VOTES 2024: Women in Capital say security their utmost concern, want meaningful change

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Verka’s presence at Channi's rallies strengthens campaign

Social media dominates as candidates vie for digital supremacy

Four miscreants try to rob brother-sister duo

Bike mechanic ends life

No let-up in farm fires, city turns most polluted in state

No let-up in farm fires, city turns most polluted in state

Residents can visit my home any time for issues, says AAP’s Parashar

Congress candidate Warring calls for united front against BJP

SAD candidate Dhillon campaigns in Jagraon segment

Civic body officials face heat for dilly-dallying MP Bittu’s NDC plea

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Farm fires triggering respiratory issues among children, elderly in rural areas

Woman killed, son hurt as truck hits motorcycle

Aerobins installed at girls’ hostel

Punjab pensioners up in arms over anomalies