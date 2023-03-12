Ankita hammers Rutuja, enters final

Bengaluru, March 11

India’s Ankita Raina defeated compatriot Rutuja Bhosale 6-1 6-1 here today to set up the singles title clash with top seed Brenda Fruhvirtova in the ITF Women’s Open. The 15-year-old Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic overcame the challenge of fifth seed Dalila Jakupovic of Slovakia, winning 7-6(2) 6-2 in the other semifinal clash.

“Every match is different and you have to be at your best — mentally and physically,” Raina said. “There are days when you don’t feel a 100 per cent physically but, on those days, you need to bring out your best from the mental side and push your body. I was able to play tactically, how I’d planned and what my coach had asked me to do in today’s match,” she added.

On her next opponent, Raina said: “I have seen Brenda for the first time here. I will discuss with my coach, more like what I can do on the court, all about taking those big decisions, and thinking tactically when suddenly the momentum shifts.”

“I am happy and excited to play in the final and it will be a delight to lift a trophy in India,” she added.

Meanwhile, the top-seeded pair of Jorge Francisca and Jorge Matilde of Portugal won the doubles title, defeating the fourth-seeded duo of Valentini Grammatikopolou (Greece) and Eden Silva (Britain) 5-7 6-0 10-3 in the final.

Thompson ousts Tsitsipas

Indian Wells: Stefanos Tsitsipas was beaten 7-6(0) 4-6 7-6(5) by Aussie Jordan Thompson in the second round at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.

Second seed Tsitsipas had his shoulder taped and the injury appeared to affect his backhand. Jordan took advantage and attacked the Greek’s backhand while charging in on short balls to earn his second career win over a top-10 player.

Third seed Casper Ruud cruised past Diego Schwartzman 6-2 6-3. Tenth seed Cameron Norrie advanced to the third round with a 6-2 6-4 win over qualifier Wu Tung-Lin of Taiwan.

In women’s play, second seed Aryna Sabalenka defeated Evgeniya Rodina, 6-2 6-0, while Coco Gauff routed Cristina Bucsa 6-2 6-4. — Agencies