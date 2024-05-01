 Anmol injured as China drub India : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Anmol injured as China drub India
Thomas & uber cup

Anmol injured as China drub India

Anmol injured as China drub India


PTI

Chengdu (China), April 30

Teenage sensation Anmol Kharb left the badminton court in tears owing to an ankle injury as an under-strength Indian women’s team suffered a 0-5 defeat to the mighty China in its final Group A fixture of the Uber Cup here today.

India to host next year’s World Jr C’ships

New Delhi: India will host next year’s World Junior Championships at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, the sport’s global governing body BWF said today. It will be the first time since 2008 that the prestigious Badminton World Federation (BWF) event will be held in India. The country last hosted the event in Pune. PTI

Having already qualified for the quarterfinals by picking up successive wins against Canada and Singapore, Ashmita Chaliha sat out of the contest against the 15-time champions. The team is competing without PV Sindhu, who opted out of the tournament.

It was a reality check for the young Indian team as it could not take a single game from the Chinese during the five-match tie. To add to India’s woes, 17-year-old Anmol was forced to retire after twisting her ankle during the second singles contest.

Olympics champion and world No. 2 Chen Yu Fei started off the proceedings for China with an easy 21-12 21-10 win over 83rd-ranked Isharani Baruah.

“A little disappointed in my game because I made too many errors, I thought I would play good with her but it was an easy win for her...the pace was really high, I had to increase my speed,” Isharani said after her match. “Her variations were good, and all her strokes were going in the third court and it wasn’t comfortable to hit well,” she added.

National champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, ranked 67, were no match for reigning world champions Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan, who doubled China’s lead with a 21-13 21-12 win.

After losing the first game 9-21 and trailing 1-4 in the second against Han Yue, Anmol twisted her right ankle while trying to defend a point. She received medical attention but the pain didn’t seem to subside and the ankle looked swollen, forcing her to retire as China went 3-0 ahead.

In the next two matches, Liu Shen Shu and Tan Ning defeated Simran Singh and Ritika Thaker 21-9 21-10, while Tanvi Sharma lost 7-21 16-21 to Wang Zhi Yi.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

2
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

3
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

4
Chandigarh

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

5
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

6
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

7
India

Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Saurabh Bharadwaj

8
Punjab

Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

9
Entertainment

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead at home

10
India

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

Don't Miss

View All
Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

Top News

2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...

Punjab ex-MLA Dalvir Goldy may join AAP a day after quitting Congress

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25

'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Tarn Taran: Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

Lyricist’s book on Punjabis’ deep connect with Lahore released

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

Girl had narrow escape at Sector 23 swimming pool in Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

NDMC deploys 8 anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi unit

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

Inter-district gang of robbers busted

A robbery that wasn’t, five arrested

Jalandhar MC takes stock of water crisis

Vehicle thief lands in police net

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class VIII: Ayesha, Ravneet top district, share fourth spot in Punjab

NHAI rejects Ludhiana MC’s proposal for ads on Elevated Road pillars

85% of wheat crop over 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Justice still elusive for Giaspura victims

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College holds lecture on placement