Another Bangladesh test for KL Rahul & Co

India’s Virat Kohli bats in the nets. ANI



Chattogram, December 13

KL Rahul’s tactical acumen will be tested along with his batting prowess when a depleted Indian team clashes with a tricky Bangladesh in the high-stakes two-match series, the result of which will have an impact on India’s chances for the World Test Championship final qualification.

India are currently fourth in the WTC table behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. The only way of qualifying for the final in June is to win both the Tests against Bangladesh and then all four at home against Australia.

The journey starts at the Zahoor Ahmed Stadium, which has traditionally favoured the batters but also offers some turn towards the business end of the match.

The visitors will start as overwhelming favourites in Test format, in which Bangladesh are yet to beat India. However, the absence of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja could hurt India.

Jadeja’s absence on these kind of tracks always puts India on the back foot especially during the opposition team’s second innings. Axar Patel, though, has done his hard yards over the past two seasons as the second choice left-arm spinner.

Whether India will field left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav or left-arm orthodox Saurabh Kumar as a third specialist spinner is there to be seen.

In the batting department, skipper Rahul will have young Shubman Gill for company, with Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer manning the middle-order. Rishabh Pant will be back in what could safely be termed as his favourite format where his uncluttered batting has been a delightful spectacle for the Indian fans. — PTI

8 R Ashwin is eight away from 450 Test wickets

3 Virat Kohli’s last Test century came three years ago, against Bangladesh in November 2019

1 Shakib Al Hasan is one five-wicket haul away from his 20th in Tests. The only current players ahead of him are James Anderson (32), R Ashwin (30) and Nathan Lyon (21)

Live on Sony Ten 9am

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
