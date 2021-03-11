Another entry in Rohan Bopanna’s Slam book

Paris, May 31

India’s Rohan Bopanna reached his first Grand Slam semifinals in seven years after he and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop rallied to beat Lloyd Glasspool and Henri Heliovaara in the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the French Open.

Martina Trevisan beat Leylah Fernandez 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3. Reuters

The Indo-Dutch pair eked out a 4-6 6-4 7-6(3) win over the British-Finnish combination in a hard-fought contest on Monday night. Bopanna had last reached the semifinals of a Major at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships. He had teamed up with Romania’s Florin Mergea and lost in a gruelling five-setter to Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau. Meanwhile, Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka lost 4-6 3-6 to Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the women’s doubles.

Coco Gauff powered past Sloane Stephens 7-5 6-2. Reuters

Gauff’s Major win

American teenager Coco Gauff powered past compatriot Sloane Stephens 7-5 6-2 today to book a semifinals spot in her biggest victory at a Grand Slam.

The 18-year-old, the youngest player left in the draw who was hit by a brief spell of nerves late in the game, will next play Italy’s Martina Trevisan for a place in Saturday’s final.

“I feel so happy right now. Words can’t explain it. Last year in the quarters was a tough loss and that made me stronger for moments like today,” 18th seed Gauff said after reaching her first semifinal at a Major.

Alexander Zverev tamed Carlos Alcaraz 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-6(7). Reuters

Zverev gives no quarter

German third seed Alexander Zverev capitalised on an error-filled performance from Carlos Alcaraz to tame the high-flying teenaged Spaniard 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-6(7) and reach a second straight semifinal at the French Open.

This was the first time the Zverev defeated a top-10 opponent at a Grand Slam in 12 attempts and his victory came against a player who came into the contest having won 14 consecutive matches. Zverev had a 2-1 head-to-head lead against Alcaraz but his opponent had won their most recent meeting — the only one on clay — this month in the final of the ATP Masters. — Reuters