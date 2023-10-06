Another heartbreak as women lose 0-4

PTI

Hangzhou, October 5

India endured a forgettable 0-4 drubbing at the hands of China in the women’s hockey semifinals, a result that not only pushed the team out of the gold medal race but also denied it a direct entry to the Paris Olympics.

Last edition’s silver medallists India, the highest-ranked team in the tournament at world No. 7, were no match to China, who were the bronze medallists in 2018. Jiaqi Zhong (25th minute), Meirong Zou (40th), Meiyu Liang (55th) and Bingfeng Gu (60th) scored the goals for China. “Definitely not the result we were looking for,” skipper Savita said.

