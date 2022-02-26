T20I: After making light work of Sri Lanka in first game, India on course to wrap up series

Dharamsala, February 25

A reinvigorated India will look to pocket their second series win and build on the gains made from a drastic change in their batting approach in the second T20I against Sri Lanka here tomorrow.

After their early exit from the T20 World Cup last year, they look a transformed unit with a bunch of youngsters being tried out in various positions and roles.

It is still early days but the Rohit Sharma-led side has already figured out the core group of players that will travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Young opener Ishan Kishan got a massive dose of confidence in the series-opener on Thursday

after his struggles against West Indies.

Finding strike rotation tough in the preceding series, Kishan was able to overcome that weakness against the Sri Lankan bowlers, besides flaunting the strokes he is known for in the IPL.

There is no time to settle in a T20 game and India have finally realised that by whipping up 180-plus totals regularly.

If it wasn’t for Ruturaj Gaikwad’s wrist injury, he could have opened with Kishan in the first game, and Sharma would have dropped himself down the order, like he did against West Indies. It could happen on Saturday if Gaikwad is fully fit.

Such is Sharma’s class that he has not taken any time to find his rhythm after coming from an injury break. He looked in sublime touch en route his 44 but must be disappointed to not have carried on for longer.

Shreyas Iyer made merry at No. 3 in the absence of the rested Virat Kohli and would be aiming to continue batting in the same vein in the rest of the series.

When a full-strength India take the field next, Iyer might not find a place in the playing XI and therefore needs to make the most of the opportunities that come his way.

As Sharma indicated after the opening game, a fit-again Ravindra Jadeja will continue to bat higher up the order as the team wants to optimise his significantly improved batting skills.

“We want more from him that is why we asked him to bat higher. You will see that happening more and more in the games that he plays for India. I want him to bat up the order more,” he said. — PTI

10 Since losing to New Zealand at the T20 World Cup, India have won ten T20Is on the trot.

3 Sri Lanka have won three and lost 12 of the 16 T20Is they have played in India. Their win-loss ratio of 0.250 is their joint-worst in any country.

BCCI forms committee to probe threat to Saha

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has constituted a three-member committee to probe the matter of a threat made to India player Wriddhiman Saha by a senior journalist. The committee comprises BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and Apex Council member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia. “The committee will start the proceedings as early as next week,” said a BCCI statement. Saha, a centrally-contracted player, had alleged that he was threatened by a ‘respected’ journalist for not responding to his messages asking for an interview. The BCCI then got in touch with Saha and decided to investigate the matter.

