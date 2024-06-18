 Another one bites the dust : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Another one bites the dust

Another one bites the dust

Stimac sacked as AIFF and India get ready for transition

Another one bites the dust

Igor Stimac’s five-year reign came to an end on Monday. file



Tribune News Service

Daman Singh

Chandigarh, June17

The clamour around Igor Stimac’s ouster had been growing louder ever since India failed to collect the six points against Afghanistan in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with fans and former players voicing their displeasure earlier this year. Today, it reached a crescendo when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) finally decided to part ways with the 56-year-old Croatian.

Stimac’s five-year reign, having come on board in 2019 after Stephan Constantine, was put under a serious doubt after India lost 1-2 to Afghanistan, making one of the matches against Kuwait and Qatar a must-win. With India’s dreams of making the third round getting “killed” following a controversial 1-2 loss to Qatar, Stimac’s end as the national team’s coach, too, was nigh.

If one were to look back on his tenure, it will evoke mixed feelings. For, it was under him India savoured some of the best results in their history — like the 0-0 result against a mighty Qatar in their own den in 2019 — and it was him who led India to their worst ranking in seven years (117th) following a disastrous AFC Asian Cup.

That resounding thud in 2019 against Qatar might have offered an unblinkered look considering India’s future under him, and the high of 2023 — wherein India had the best run in terms of silverware, broke into the top-100 of FIFA rankings, went on an unbeaten run of 15 matches — only ripened the desire that he is the one to bring glory to Indian football.

But five years down the line, India have plummeted to 121st and digging into those feats is bound to make you feel otherwise since most of them were gained against the likes of Lebanon, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal etc., all ranked lower than India.

Against a well-rounded side, India have simply been sluggish, impotent or picked apart as depicted by their Asian Cup stint (0 goals in three matches).

Since taking over from Constantine, Stimac successfully abolished the long-ball tactics and got India looked to playing an attacking football layered with low passing. His craft usually plateaued on building out from the back and using the wings to make inroads. It did create a flutter among the fans but it was short-lived and the same could’ve never worked in the long run.

Modern football requires a team to have the ability to scythe through the middle and that’s what adds the silk to the playing style and opens up more avenues. This was simply missing during Stimac’s tenure and it became more apparent when the gloss of the 2023 high first began to fade. In 12 matches since winning the SAFF Championship in June last year, they have only won once — 1-0 win against Kuwait in the qualifiers. Since that goal, India failed to score from open play in six games until Lallianzuala Chhangte did so against Qatar lately.

In between, the dispiriting results led Stimac to hide behind the wall of excuses, demand a longer national camp and fire salvos after salvos at the ISL clubs for not giving Indians game-time as a striker and the Indian football ecosystem.

The last bit is understandable but the rest not so much.

While he must be credited for blooding the upcoming stars into the national set-up, his habit of blaming the players for a loss also became quite regular. His demands kept on rising as the returns diminished. And when Sunil Chhetri called time, it only put more pressure. The big decision called for a bigger transition, which has been aptly put into motion by the AIFF, with the first step being a change at the helm.

AIFF might have to pay Rs 3 crore

The termination of his contract exactly a year before it was to expire comes with a rider for the AIFF. As per a clause in the contract, the AIFF now might have to pay Stimac nearly $360,000 (Rs 3 crore approximately) as severance package, which is quite a hefty amount for a federation that has struggled for funds in recent years and has reduced its competitions budget this year.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Afghanistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Monsoon set to advance further, likely to keep date with Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

2
Trending

‘Divided by borders, united by cultures’: Harbhajan Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Wasim Akram dance their way into cricket fans’ hearts

3
Jalandhar

Punjab: AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat, BJP Sheetal Angural for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

4
Punjab

Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW

5
Punjab

Punjab farmers continue protest at Ladhowal toll barrier for second day, Rs 1 crore loss in 24 hours

6
Himachal

Himachal bypolls: Congress fields Hardeep Bawa from Nalagarh, Dr Pushpendra Verma from Hamirpur

7
India

Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli; Priyanka to make electoral debut from Wayanad

8
Delhi

Amul seeks return of ice-cream tub from Noida customer for investigation after centipede complaint

9
India

If opposition forces an election for Lok Sabha Speaker, it would be first such instance in independent India

10
India

Yogendra Yadav, Suhas Palshikar object to their names being retained in new NCERT textbooks

Don't Miss

View All
Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

Top News

PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme

PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme

The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals of Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...

Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah

Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah; several trains cancelled

The mishap-hit Kanchanjunga Express arrived at Sealdah stati...

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure

Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure

Yet-to-peak paddy transplantation adds to crisis


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Bodies of two boys fished out of Amritsar's Upper Bari Doab Canal

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

10 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 88 lakh in US auction

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

Chandigarh: Defect in new bike not repaired, dealer directed to refund price

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Bomb hoax leads to checking of Dubai-bound plane at Delhi airport

Bidhuri resigns as Vidhan Sabha LoP

Seed-embedded cards gain popularity as sustainable alternative to traditional paper

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Nawanshahr youth’s 9-second voice note from Russia leaves kin jittery

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Congress treads carefully, shortlists 7 for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp