Another upset? Aussies wary of Netherlands’ intentions

NEW DELHI, October 24

With their poor start to the campaign in the rearview mirror, Australia will look to continue the momentum when they take on a gutsy Netherlands side in their World Cup clash here tomorrow.

Back-to-back defeats against India and South Africa had Australia on the rope, but they managed to turn it around with wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan to jump to the fourth spot in the standings.

The Pat Cummins' side knows well that they need to keep winning in order to make it to the semifinals, but it will not be easy as standing in their way are Netherlands.

The Oranje are no pushovers as they proved it by dishing out one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by beating an in-form South Africa. They might be down in the seventh place but that upset has them believing that they can do it again.

"Why not? We've come here to reach the semifinals. That's our goal. It's been pretty clear throughout the whole preparation phase. The South African win just gave us that extra belief that on our day we can beat a good team," bowler Logan van Beek said today.

However, it remains to be seen with the Australian batting firepower finding its range again.

The ruthlessness was on full view against Pakistan when David Warner and Mitchell Marsh shared a 259-run opening stand, and the return of Travis Head is another perk for them. — TNS

They don’t take us seriously back home: Van Beek

New Delhi: Netherlands have made a fine impression in the on-going World Cup with some gritty outings, and all-rounder Logan van Beek hoped that a couple of more wins can make people at home “stop joking and start taking us seriously”. “I watched a Dutch sport show this morning and they were talking about cricket and laughing how it’s pretty similar to a nine to five job, how long it takes, and they’re making a few other jokes,” he said today. “I hope that another of couple wins, they can stop joking about cricket in the Netherlands and they start talking seriously about how this is actually one of our best sports teams in the country.”

