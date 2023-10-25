 Another upset? Aussies wary of Netherlands’ intentions : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Another upset? Aussies wary of Netherlands’ intentions

Another upset? Aussies wary of Netherlands’ intentions

Another upset? Aussies wary of Netherlands’ intentions

Australia’s Steve Smith at the nets on the eve of their game against Netherlands. PTI



PTI

NEW DELHI, October 24

With their poor start to the campaign in the rearview mirror, Australia will look to continue the momentum when they take on a gutsy Netherlands side in their World Cup clash here tomorrow.

Back-to-back defeats against India and South Africa had Australia on the rope, but they managed to turn it around with wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan to jump to the fourth spot in the standings.

The Pat Cummins' side knows well that they need to keep winning in order to make it to the semifinals, but it will not be easy as standing in their way are Netherlands.

The Oranje are no pushovers as they proved it by dishing out one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by beating an in-form South Africa. They might be down in the seventh place but that upset has them believing that they can do it again.

"Why not? We've come here to reach the semifinals. That's our goal. It's been pretty clear throughout the whole preparation phase. The South African win just gave us that extra belief that on our day we can beat a good team," bowler Logan van Beek said today.

However, it remains to be seen with the Australian batting firepower finding its range again.

The ruthlessness was on full view against Pakistan when David Warner and Mitchell Marsh shared a 259-run opening stand, and the return of Travis Head is another perk for them. — TNS

They don’t take us seriously back home: Van Beek

New Delhi: Netherlands have made a fine impression in the on-going World Cup with some gritty outings, and all-rounder Logan van Beek hoped that a couple of more wins can make people at home “stop joking and start taking us seriously”. “I watched a Dutch sport show this morning and they were talking about cricket and laughing how it’s pretty similar to a nine to five job, how long it takes, and they’re making a few other jokes,” he said today. “I hope that another of couple wins, they can stop joking about cricket in the Netherlands and they start talking seriously about how this is actually one of our best sports teams in the country.”

#Australia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

6
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...


Cities

View All

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters