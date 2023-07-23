Antim wins on mat but loses in court

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, July 22

Young India wrestler Antim Panghal won the selection battle on the mat to seal her place on the Indian team for the Asian Games but lost the tussle in the court.

Minutes after pinning Manju to win the bout by fall inside two minutes in the final of the 53kg category trials, the reigning Asian silver medallist was told that her and Sujeet Kalkal’s joint petition in the Delhi High Court that challenged direct selections of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia for the Asiad was dismissed.

Antim began the day by beating Tamanna 7-2 in her first bout and beat Neha Sharma by technical superiority in the semifinals, scoring a 12-2 win.

“I won so many bouts today but I am on standby, why? Standby should be the person who did not come to the trials. I want to know what her performance was due to which she has been selected,” a dejected Antim told the reporters today.

“We may approach the Supreme Court. We will keep fighting. My coach will decide future action but one thing is sure we want justice. I fought three bouts to win the trial but what is the use of all this now (when I am not going),” she added.

In the Delhi High Court, Justice Subramomium Prasad dismissed the petition citing past decisions of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

“This court is not commenting upon the merits of the petitioners herein who have also excelled in the field of wrestling but this Court is not inclined to sit in appeal over the decision taken by the Committee as the same cannot be said to be arbitrary or perverse. As stated in the affidavit filed by the WFI, a similar decision was taken 27.08.2022 also wherein exemption was granted to Respondent No.3 from undergoing selection trials for his participation in the World Wrestling Championship and he came back with a medal for the country,” Justice Kumar said in his order.

Antim, Sarita upset

In the 57kg category, 2021 World Championships silver medallist Anshu Malik and bronze medal winner Sarita Mor failed to stake their claim for the Asian Games.

Sarita saw off Anshu 5-4 in the first round but lost to U-23 World Championships bronze winner Mansi Ahlawat. Sarita, who was leading 4-1 in the bout, eventually lost 9-6. Mansi then punched her ticket for the Asiad with another dominant display, taming Sito by technical superiority.

Fit-again Sonam Malik, too, made the cut for the Asian Games as she pinned Manisha in the 62kg category final. In the 50kg category, it was Pooja Gehlot who pinned Nirmala Devi to win the selection bout.

In the 76 kg category, Divya Kakran who was competing in this weight class for the first time lost in the final against Kiran.