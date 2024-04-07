Anupama wins Kazakhstan International Challenge

Astana: Indian shuttlers Anupama Upadhyaya and Tharun Mannepalli emerged champions in the women’s and men’s singles competition at the Kazakhstan International Challenge in Uralsk today. The 19-year-old Anupama, who won the Polish International Challenge last month, claimed her second successive title with a 21-15 21-16 win over compatriot Isharani Baruah in the final. The 22-year-old Tharun beat eighth-seeded Soong Joo Ven 21-10 21-19 for his maiden international title.

Monte Carlo (France)

Nagal beats Cobolli in Monte Carlo Masters qualifiers

Ace Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal was off to a winning start in Monte Carlo Masters as he defeated world No. 63 Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-2 6-3 in the qualifiers here today. Nagal will either face Facundo Diaz Acosta or Diego Schwartzman in his final qualifier fixture.

SUZUKA

Verstappen takes pole position at Japanese GP

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for a third straight year at the Japanese Grand Prix today, with Sergio Perez qualifying second to ensure a Red Bull front-row lockout. McLaren’s Lando Norris will start the race in third place.

Marrakech (Morocco)

Bhambri-Olivetti pair exits Marrakech Open in semis

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti crashed out of Marrakech Open after losing the hard-fought semifinal 5-7 6-3 7-10 to second seeds Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler of Austria of Friday night. At the ATP Houston Open, India’s N Sriram Balaji and his German partner Andre Begemann lost their semifinal 7-6(5) 2-6 3-10 to fourth-seeded Australian duo of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson. Agencies