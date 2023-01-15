Anushka gives 'shabaashi' to Virat Kohli on his 166-run knock against Sri Lanka

ANI
Mumbai, January 15
Cricketer Virat Kohli has won hearts with his spectacular performance in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.
On Sunday, Kohli registered his 46th ODI hundred in the third match of the series. He smashed a 166-run knock off 110 balls. His and Shubman Gill’s centuries took India to a score of 390/5. The team defeated Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the third and final match of the series.
Seeing him scoring a century, his wife Anushka Sharma beamed with joy and gave a shout out to him.
Anushka posted a picture of the TV screen where Kohli can be celebrating his century moment.
If you see the picture carefully, one can see ‘Shabaaash’ written in the picture.
She also wrote, “What a guy. What an inning played.” Kohli’s sister Bhawna, too, heaped praises on him.
“God bless.. proud of you. Congratulations,” she wrote.
Interestingly, Kohli went on to break two of Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘all-time records’. Kohli now sits ahead of Tendulkar in the list of most ODI centuries at home, and also holds the record of scoring the highest number of tons against a single team in the 50-over format of international cricket.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks ‘sincere’ talks with India to resolve ‘burning’ issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role
'It is up to us to live peacefully, make progress or quarrel...
After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit
Liquor factory had run into controversy after villagers alle...
Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon
India is the first country to start producing AK-200-series ...
JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP chief extended till June 2024; Amit Shah says party will win bigger mandate than 2019
Shah said party won many state assembly polls under Nadda
Five samples of cough syrup manufactured by Baddi-based Maiden pharma declared substandard
Question mark on quality of drugs manufactured in the said u...