Anushka gives 'shabaashi' to Virat Kohli on his 166-run knock against Sri Lanka

ANI

Mumbai, January 15

Cricketer Virat Kohli has won hearts with his spectacular performance in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

On Sunday, Kohli registered his 46th ODI hundred in the third match of the series. He smashed a 166-run knock off 110 balls. His and Shubman Gill’s centuries took India to a score of 390/5. The team defeated Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the third and final match of the series.

Seeing him scoring a century, his wife Anushka Sharma beamed with joy and gave a shout out to him.

Anushka posted a picture of the TV screen where Kohli can be celebrating his century moment.

If you see the picture carefully, one can see ‘Shabaaash’ written in the picture.

She also wrote, “What a guy. What an inning played.” Kohli’s sister Bhawna, too, heaped praises on him.

“God bless.. proud of you. Congratulations,” she wrote.

Interestingly, Kohli went on to break two of Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘all-time records’. Kohli now sits ahead of Tendulkar in the list of most ODI centuries at home, and also holds the record of scoring the highest number of tons against a single team in the 50-over format of international cricket.