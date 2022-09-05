'Anyone can make mistakes under pressure': Virat Kohli backs Arshdeep Singh after loss to Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022

ANI

Dubai, September 5

Following his side's five-wicket loss to Pakistan in the Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup, Indian batter Virat Kohli had some strong words of support for young pacer Arshdeep Singh, who had dropped a crucial catch in the 18th over of the match.

A superb fifty by Mohammed Rizwan and cameo by Mohammad Nawaz powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win in a last-over thriller Super Four clash against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

"Even when I played my first game against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, I played a bad shot and got out. Anyone can make mistakes under pressure. It is natural to feel bad. The team environment is great right now; credit for this goes to the management and the captain. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," said Kohli in a post-match press conference on Sunday.

The batter admitted that Mohammad Nawaz's innings of 42 runs in just 20 balls was a turning point in the game.

"A chance was taken by sending him up the order. To play such impactful innings is good. Had his innings been restricted to just 15-20 runs, things could have been different," he added.

Kohli is extremely satisfied and happy with his team's aggressive approach in T20Is and it is not shaken by wickets lost in middle overs. He said he was trying to hit the ball at a faster rate but as wickets fell, he had to carry on batting till the end and hold one end steady.

The batter agrees that such great matches between India and Pakistan are good for not only the two arch-rivals but also for international cricket as a whole.

"Pakistan is a good balanced side. They have a potent bowling attack. When two good balanced teams play then there will be exciting matches," he added.

India's next super four clash is against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

