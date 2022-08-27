Appetiser before main course: Ahead of T20 WC, Asian teams resume rivalry

Dubai, August 26

The unpredictability of the T20I format and the growth of the game in the region could make Asia Cup, which begins tomorrow, the most closely-fought edition ever.

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has already predicted the six-team tournament as having the potential to showcase quality never seen before. Leaving aside the lone qualifier Hong Kong, the five teams — record seven-time champions India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh — can beat anyone on their day.

We are all very excited. As players, we always look forward to this India-Pakistan clash KL Rahul, India vice-captain

The tournament, which is being staged in the T20I format after six years, had to be moved to the UAE after hosts Sri Lanka expressed their inability to organise it amid the ongoing economic crisis.

Though the conditions in the UAE will be different from what the teams will be experiencing in the World Cup in Australia in October-November, the tournament will help the teams identify their final squad for the marquee event over the next two weeks.

Focus on Kohli

There is enough at stake for all of them. India will be looking to execute their ultra-aggressive approach with the bat in a high-pressure environment, starting with the opener against Pakistan on Sunday. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who is expected to come out of a prolonged lean patch. The performance of the top-three, including skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, will be in focus.

Pakistan will be aiming to win the tournament they last won 10 years ago when it was played in the ODI format. — PTI

Schedule

Group stage

August 27: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

August 28: India vs Pakistan

August 30: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

August 31: India vs Hong Kong

September 1: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

September 2: Pakistan vs Hong Kong

Super 4

September 3-9

Final

September 11

Groups