 Archer Priyansh becomes U-21 world champion : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Archer Priyansh becomes U-21 world champion
Briefly

Archer Priyansh becomes U-21 world champion

Archer Priyansh becomes U-21 world champion

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



PTI

Limerick (Ireland)

Priyansh became the U-21 world champion in compound archery, as India’s tally swelled to nine medals, including five gold. Priyansh defeated Aljaz Brenk of Slovenia 147-141 in the men’s U-21 final in the World Youth Championships. Earlier, Aditi Swami beat Leann Drake of the USA 142-136 to bag the women’s U-18 title.

New Delhi

Chitravel, Yadav pull out of Asian Championships

In a blow to India’s medal prospects, triple jumper Praveen Chitravel and javelin thrower Rohit Yadav have pulled out of the Asian Athletics Championships beginning on Wednesday in Bangkok due to injury.

Paris

Rakshitha makes final in Para World Championships

Vision-impaired Karnataka runner Rakshitha Raju qualified for the women’s 1500m final in the Para Athletics World Championships. Accompanied by her guide and coach Rahul Balakrishna in the T11 category, the 2018 Para Asian Games gold medallist clocked 5 minutes, 26.47 seconds in the heats.

New Delhi

Dutch coach to conduct camp for hockey goalies

Dutch goalkeeping coach Dennis van de Pol will hold two special camps for the Indian men’ hockey team goalkeepers — PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Prashant Kumar Chauhan and Pawan Malik — in Bengaluru ahead of the Asian Games. Van de Pol’s first camp will be held on July 13-19. He will return to India for another week-long camp on September 7-14.

Kolkata

India defender Anwar Ali joins Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan Super Giant today boosted their backline, roping in young national defender Anwar Ali, fresh from his exploits in India’s SAFF Championship triumph. The 22-year-old from Punjab had made his ISL entry with FC Goa, where he spent 15 months.

Orcines (France)

Woods wins Stage 9 as Vingegaard retains lead

Canadian Michael Woods won the ninth stage of the Tour de France, a 182.5 km trek between Saint Leonard de Noblat and the Puy de Dome. Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

Harare

Sri Lanka win ODI World Cup qualifier tournament

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana took 4/31 as Sri Lanka claimed victory over Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the World Cup qualifier tournament. Both teams had already qualified for the main event.

Paris

PSG sign defender Hernandez from Bayern

Paris St Germain have signed French defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal for a fee of ^40 million. Agencies

New Delhi

Humpy, Harika to lead Indian challenge at Asiad

India will send a 10-member chess contingent, including double gold medallist Koneru Humpy and bronze medallist Dronavalli Harika, for the Asian Games. Vidit Gujrathi and young Arjun Erigaisi in men’s section and Humpy and Harika in the women’s section will compete in the individual categories. The men’s team comprises Grandmasters D Gukesh, Gujrathi, Erigaisi, P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa. The women’s team consists of Humpy, Harika, R Vaishali, Vantika Aggarwal and Savitha Shri. Meanwhile, The All India Chess Federation is planning to launch the Indian Chess League in December this year. The franchise-based league, which will be modelled on the lines of the Indian Premier League, will have six-eight teams.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

18 dead as heavy rains lash north India; shops, cars washed away in Himachal; waterlogging in several parts of Punjab, Haryana

2
Himachal

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal; 5 killed in landslides, several shops washed away in Mandi, Chandigarh-Manali highway shut

3
Punjab

Rain fury: Ghaggar, Satluj rivers in spate in Punjab; flood threat looms over Dera Bassi, Patiala, Sangrur, Ropar

4
Chandigarh

People in distress as water enters houses in Mohali due to heavy rain, administration issues flood control room numbers

5
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

7
Diaspora

Indian community waves Tricolour outside consulate in Toronto countering pro-Khalistani protesters

8
Chandigarh

Punjab government seeks Army’s help to deal with flood situation in Mohali

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Traffic Police issue list of roads to be avoided due to waterlogging, MC says teams on job to clear areas

10
Punjab

Punjab's former deputy chief minister OP Soni arrested in disproportionate assets case

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit ever, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40 years record

Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...

Sutlej, Ghaggar breach banks in Punjab

Sutlej, Ghaggar breach banks in Punjab

Power, water supply situation grim in Himachal Pradesh

Power, water supply situation grim in Himachal Pradesh

DRI seizes 48 kg gold paste worth Rs 25 crore at Surat airport in Gujarat; 4 held

DRI seizes 48 kg gold paste worth Rs 25 crore at Surat airport in Gujarat; 4 held

The DRI says it has busted a smuggling syndicate by arrestin...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Flood threat in Ravi after dam water release, rains in Himachal Pradesh

Accident victim’s kin stage protest at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar with body

Kidnapped child found, handed over to family

Robbers loot Pungrain godown, decamp with 531quintals of wheat

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Rain cripples Mohali

Punjab Govt seeks Army help in Mohali district

Six NDRF teams kept on standby in Mohali district

302.2 mm: Highest single-day July rainfall in Chandigarh

Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rain, rising water level in Yamuna

Delhi CM calls meeting to discuss waterlogging due to heavy rain, rising water level in Yamuna

Delhi records highest single-day July rain since ’82

Schools in Gurugram, Delhi closed today

School wall collapses

Yamuna to breach danger mark tomorrow

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Situation under control across dist, says Kapurthala Dy Commissioner

Woman among five drug peddlers held

Immigration agent in police net

Ludhiana resident nabbed with 7K intoxicating tablets, SUV seized

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Civic body’s tall claims on Buddha Nullah exposed

Incessant rainfall, downpour alert for today worry farmers

MC to cut evening water supply too by two hours

Open House: What should be done to deter youth from taking to crime to make a quick buck?

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Preneet Kaur takes stock of affected areas

Punjabi Sahit Sabha fetes pupils excelling in Punjabi subjects

Fatehgarh Sahib girl named editor of Norway magazine