Archer Priyansh becomes U-21 world champion

Limerick (Ireland)
Priyansh became the U-21 world champion in compound archery, as India’s tally swelled to nine medals, including five gold. Priyansh defeated Aljaz Brenk of Slovenia 147-141 in the men’s U-21 final in the World Youth Championships. Earlier, Aditi Swami beat Leann Drake of the USA 142-136 to bag the women’s U-18 title.
New Delhi
Chitravel, Yadav pull out of Asian Championships
In a blow to India’s medal prospects, triple jumper Praveen Chitravel and javelin thrower Rohit Yadav have pulled out of the Asian Athletics Championships beginning on Wednesday in Bangkok due to injury.
Paris
Rakshitha makes final in Para World Championships
Vision-impaired Karnataka runner Rakshitha Raju qualified for the women’s 1500m final in the Para Athletics World Championships. Accompanied by her guide and coach Rahul Balakrishna in the T11 category, the 2018 Para Asian Games gold medallist clocked 5 minutes, 26.47 seconds in the heats.
New Delhi
Dutch coach to conduct camp for hockey goalies
Dutch goalkeeping coach Dennis van de Pol will hold two special camps for the Indian men’ hockey team goalkeepers — PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Prashant Kumar Chauhan and Pawan Malik — in Bengaluru ahead of the Asian Games. Van de Pol’s first camp will be held on July 13-19. He will return to India for another week-long camp on September 7-14.
Kolkata
India defender Anwar Ali joins Mohun Bagan
Mohun Bagan Super Giant today boosted their backline, roping in young national defender Anwar Ali, fresh from his exploits in India’s SAFF Championship triumph. The 22-year-old from Punjab had made his ISL entry with FC Goa, where he spent 15 months.
Orcines (France)
Woods wins Stage 9 as Vingegaard retains lead
Canadian Michael Woods won the ninth stage of the Tour de France, a 182.5 km trek between Saint Leonard de Noblat and the Puy de Dome. Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.
Harare
Sri Lanka win ODI World Cup qualifier tournament
Spinner Maheesh Theekshana took 4/31 as Sri Lanka claimed victory over Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the World Cup qualifier tournament. Both teams had already qualified for the main event.
Paris
PSG sign defender Hernandez from Bayern
Paris St Germain have signed French defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich on a five-year deal for a fee of ^40 million. Agencies
New Delhi
Humpy, Harika to lead Indian challenge at Asiad
India will send a 10-member chess contingent, including double gold medallist Koneru Humpy and bronze medallist Dronavalli Harika, for the Asian Games. Vidit Gujrathi and young Arjun Erigaisi in men’s section and Humpy and Harika in the women’s section will compete in the individual categories. The men’s team comprises Grandmasters D Gukesh, Gujrathi, Erigaisi, P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa. The women’s team consists of Humpy, Harika, R Vaishali, Vantika Aggarwal and Savitha Shri. Meanwhile, The All India Chess Federation is planning to launch the Indian Chess League in December this year. The franchise-based league, which will be modelled on the lines of the Indian Premier League, will have six-eight teams.
