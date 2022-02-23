Archers eye medal at World Para Championships

Dubai, February 22
India’s top para-archers, including Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Harvinder Singh, will return to action at the World Archery Para Championships that begins here tomorrow.
The nine-member Indian team arrived here after a two-month training camp at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Sonipat and the archers are confident of a good show at the showpiece.
India has won medals in almost every single event since 2017, except in the World Championships. Harvinder won a gold in 2018 Asian Para Games and bronze in the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Harvinder, who turned his farm in Punjab’s Ajitnagar into a target practice venue before winning a historic bronze in Tokyo, is focused on getting his job done. “Like every other player here, I will be very happy to go back home with a medal. But right now, I am not thinking about this. The target is to shoot well this week,” he said. —
