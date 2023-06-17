Archers make bronze medal playoff in mixed team event

Medellin (colombia): Indian archers remained on course for a fourth bronze medal in the World Cup Stage 3 here today. The fourth- seeded recurve mixed team duo of Tushar Shelke and Bhajan Kaur prevailed over France and the Netherlands by 6-0 margins. But they failed to continue their winning run and went down to familiar nemesis South Korea 0-6 to set up a bronze medal clash with Chinese Taipei.
Belmont (Michigan)
Bogey-free start for Aditi in Meijer Classic, shoots 68
Aditi Ashok carded a bogey-free round that concluded with an eagle, as she was tied-10th after the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic. Being T-10th, Aditi sits just two shots off the lead.
Stuttgart
Gasquet stuns top-seeded Tsitsipas in Stuttgart
French veteran Richard Gasquet prevailed on his fifth match point to upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(8) 2-6 7-5 at the Stuttgart Open for his 600th ATP tour win. “It’s incredible to achieve it,” Gasquet said.
Nottingham
All seeded players out at last-8 in Nottingham Open
The three remaining seeded players at the grasscourt Nottingham Open all lost to leave a quarterfinals line-up with a very British flavour. The biggest shock saw third-seeded Magda Linette lose 7-5 6-3 to Jodie Burrage. Elizabeth Mandlik ousted seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi 7-5 5-7 6-3 and fifth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina was beaten 6-0 7-5 by Harriet Dart. Agencies
