Archery WC: India compound men's team bags gold

Antalya
Indian men’s compound archery team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini downed France by one-point in a thrilling final to win the gold medal at the World Cup Stage 1 here today. This was the team’s first World Cup gold medal since Shanghai 2017. They won 232-231 to clinch the gold.
Malappuram
Manipur storm into Santosh Trophy semifinals
Manipur became the first team from Group B to make the Santosh Trophy semifinals with a facile 3-0 win over Karnataka here today.
Kalyani
I-League: Gokulam set record of most unbeaten streak
Defending champions Gokulam Kerala today set an I-League record of most unbeaten games streak — 18 — after a facile 2-0 win over Punjab FC at the Kalyani Stadium here.
Worcester
Pujara scores his second ton of County season
Veteran Cheteshwar Pujara continued his good form in the English County championship with a second successive hundred for Sussex against Worcestershire but couldn’t stop his team from being enforced follow-on. Pujara scored 109 off 206 balls, following his 201 not out against Derbyshire in his first game of the season.
Bhubaneswar
IWL: Gokulam Kerala put nine past Hans FC 9-0
Manisha Kalyan scored two as Gokulam Kerala continued to show their dominance in the Indian Women’s League, thrashing Hans Women FC 9-0 today. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi in J-K: LIVE updates: PM reaches Jammu, to arrive in Palli hamlet amid tight security
A red alert has already been sounded in the Union Territory ...
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...