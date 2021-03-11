Archery WC: India compound men's team bags gold

Antalya

Indian men’s compound archery team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini downed France by one-point in a thrilling final to win the gold medal at the World Cup Stage 1 here today. This was the team’s first World Cup gold medal since Shanghai 2017. They won 232-231 to clinch the gold.

Malappuram

Manipur storm into Santosh Trophy semifinals

Manipur became the first team from Group B to make the Santosh Trophy semifinals with a facile 3-0 win over Karnataka here today.

Kalyani

I-League: Gokulam set record of most unbeaten streak

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala today set an I-League record of most unbeaten games streak — 18 — after a facile 2-0 win over Punjab FC at the Kalyani Stadium here.

Worcester

Pujara scores his second ton of County season

Veteran Cheteshwar Pujara continued his good form in the English County championship with a second successive hundred for Sussex against Worcestershire but couldn’t stop his team from being enforced follow-on. Pujara scored 109 off 206 balls, following his 201 not out against Derbyshire in his first game of the season.

Bhubaneswar

IWL: Gokulam Kerala put nine past Hans FC 9-0

Manisha Kalyan scored two as Gokulam Kerala continued to show their dominance in the Indian Women’s League, thrashing Hans Women FC 9-0 today. Agencies