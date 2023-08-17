Archery world cup: Compound archers assured of 2 medals

Paris, August 16
India’s compound archers continued their winning run and stormed into the final of the men’s and women’s team events to confirm two medals for the country in the World Cup Stage 4 here today.
Ojas Deotale, who recently won a historic individual gold at the World Championships in Berlin, landed his arrow closer to the centre (X) to help India overcome South Korea 235-235 (30*-30) in the shoot-off of their men’s team semifinal. Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma will take on USA next.
The women’s team, which won the World Championships title in Berlin, came back from behind to defeat Great Britain 234-233. The top-seeded trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur will face Mexico in the final.
