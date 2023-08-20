 Archery World Cup: Compound interest : The Tribune India

Compound archers strike gold twice, recurve archers win bronze

The compound trio of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam pose after winning gold. PTI



PTI

Paris, August 19

India’s archers claimed a double in the compound events, winning both the men’s and women’s team gold medals in the World Cup Stage 4 here today.

The fourth-seeded Indian men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Jawkar downed the second-seeded American trio of Kris Schaff, James Lutz and Sawyer Sullivan 236-232.

Compound archer Ojas Deotale celebrates with the team. PTI

Fresh from their World Championships triumph earlier this month in Berlin, the compound women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur survived a scare before prevailing 234-233 over Mexico.

In the afternoon session, Jyothi clinched the fifth medal for India, and her second, when she bagged bronze in the individual compound section. Jyothi defeated five-time World Cup gold medallist Sarah Lopez of Columbia in the shoot-off. Both were tied 146-all after the regulation ends and the Indian won the tiebreaker by shooting an X (closer to the centre).

The men’s compound team were trailing by one point after the first end as the Americans had a perfect round of 60. But the Indians were consistent with yet another 59 to see them level 118-118 as the Americans dropped two points.

The stalemate prevailed in the third end also before the Indians shot a perfect 60 in the final end to edge out their higher-ranked opponents by four points.

The women’s team, who got the top-billing by topping the qualifiers, had a 118-117 lead at the halfway stage. But they slipped in the penultimate end, dropping three points as Andrea Becerra, Ana Hernandez Jeon and Dafne Quintero shot a 59 to take a 176-175 lead.

The Indians held their nerves and shot a 59 with five 10s including one X (closer to the centre) that was enough to seal the gold medal.

Earlier, the recurve archers claimed bronze.

The recurve men’s team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das and Tushar Prabhakar Shelke were the first to finish on the podium as they came from behind to beat Spanish trio Pablo Acha, Yun Sanchez and Andres Temino.

The recurve women’s team of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur then repeated the feat by beating Mexico’s Alejandra Valencia, Angela Ruiz and Aida Roman in a shoot-off after the teams were locked at 4-4.

