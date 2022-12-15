Argentina erupts in joy after team reaches final

The streets of Argentina turned into a party Tuesday as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 margin and earned this football-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final. Fans poured onto the streets of the capital of Buenos Aires (in pic) as soon as the match ended, with people waving Argentina flags out of their cars while others jumped and sang in joy amid a sea of wearing the national team’s jersey. Earlier, Buenos Aires had come to a standstill on what was a scorching summer afternoon as fans packed cafes, restaurants and public plazas, where giant screens followed the exploits of the Lionel Messi-led team. “I’m in complete ecstasy,” said Emiliano Adam, 31, who works at an advertising agency and was celebrating in the streets of Buenos Aires while wearing the country’s flag as a cape. “This is the first match that didn’t make me suffer, the first time I could enjoy a match from beginning to end.”

Fan Zone: Fans in Kerala’s Kozhikode celebrate Argentina’s win. PTI

Security guard dies after fall at Lusail stadium

A security guard at the World Cup’s Lusail Stadium in Qatar died on Tuesday after suffering a serious fall while on duty, tournament organisers the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said today. The statement said John Njau Kibue suffered the fall on Dec. 10. It added that medical teams immediately attended the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital’s intensive care unit via ambulance. Agencies