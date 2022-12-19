Argentina street party explodes

BUENOS AIRES, December 18

Hundreds of thousands of Argentines poured into the streets on a sunny Sunday in Buenos Aires, ecstatic after a nail-biting victory on penalties in the World Cup final over France made the South Americans world champions for the first time since 1986.

“I can’t believe it! It was difficult, but we did it, thanks to Messi,” said Santiago, 13, celebrating the victory with his family in front of the Buenos Aires house that had belonged to late soccer icon Diego Maradona, who led the team in 1986.

Bearing flags, hats and the country’s iconic blue-and-white jerseys, Argentines took over Buenos Aires’ downtown and other iconic spots within minutes after the win. — Reuters