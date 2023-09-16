 Arjun Atwal misses cut in first event of new season on PGA TOUR : The Tribune India

  Arjun Atwal misses cut in first event of new season on PGA TOUR

With a stunning 64 following up on his first round 68, Indian-American Theegala looking for his maiden success on the TOUR

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal in action. Reuters file



PTI

Napa (US), September 16

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal found the going tough, carding a 74 following a first-round 77 to miss the cut at the season-opening Fortinet Championship on the PGA tour here.

Indian-American Sahith Theegala, who finished 31st in the FedEx Cup standings last season and missed the Tour Championships by a whisker, has opened the new season in a spectacular manner.

With a stunning 64 following up on his first round 68, Theegala looking for his maiden success on the PGA TOUR, is now the joint leader with Korea’s KH Kim (65-67) at 12-under.

Kim, who will turn 25 on Sunday and hopes to get the win to make it a perfect birthday at Silverado Resort’s North Course.

Another Asian, Sangmoon Bae of Korea, a two-time PGA TOUR winner, was third with 67-66 -- one shot behind the leading duo in the first of seven re-imagined PGA TOUR Fall events.

Justin Thomas shot 5-under 67 after first round 69 and it left him four strokes off the pace.

