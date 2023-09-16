Arjun Atwal misses cut in first event of new season on PGA TOUR

Napa (US), September 16
Indian golfer Arjun Atwal found the going tough, carding a 74 following a first-round 77 to miss the cut at the season-opening Fortinet Championship on the PGA tour here.
Indian-American Sahith Theegala, who finished 31st in the FedEx Cup standings last season and missed the Tour Championships by a whisker, has opened the new season in a spectacular manner.
With a stunning 64 following up on his first round 68, Theegala looking for his maiden success on the PGA TOUR, is now the joint leader with Korea’s KH Kim (65-67) at 12-under.
Kim, who will turn 25 on Sunday and hopes to get the win to make it a perfect birthday at Silverado Resort’s North Course.
Another Asian, Sangmoon Bae of Korea, a two-time PGA TOUR winner, was third with 67-66 -- one shot behind the leading duo in the first of seven re-imagined PGA TOUR Fall events.
Justin Thomas shot 5-under 67 after first round 69 and it left him four strokes off the pace.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J-K’s Baramulla
The operation was launched in the Hathlanga forward area in ...
Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service
As the assault was resumed on Saturday morning, the security...
Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in 'molestation' case
The court had earlier issued the notice to the minister afte...
India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada
The incident took place on September 11 when the student, wh...