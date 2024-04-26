Arjun hits bull’s-eye

New Delhi, April 25
Arjun Babuta breached the existing finals world record in men’s 10m air rifle on way to a commanding win in the ongoing Olympics trials 1&2 for rifle and pistol here today.
Babuta, the 25-year-old Paris Olympics quota winner, shone with a sensational tally of 254.0 in the T1 final. The score was 0.3 above the mark set by fellow finalist and India teammate Divyansh Singh Panwar at the Cairo World Cup earlier this year.
Also registering wins in their respective T1 final matches were Nancy (women’s 10m air rifle), Varun Tomar (men’s 100m air pistol) and Rhythm Sangwan (women’s 10m air pistol).
Babuta’s scoresheet had two perfect 10.9s, besides 13 shots which were 10.6 and above. His lowest score of 10.0 came on the 21st shot, by which time he had already established a huge lead over the field, winning by 2.8 points in the end over 2022 world champion Rudrankksh Patil (251.2). Sri Karthik Sabari Raj (229.6) was third.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court
Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...