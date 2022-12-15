Arjun Tendulkar does father proud

Porvorim (Goa), December 14
Emulating his legendary father Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun today slammed a century on First-Class debut, scoring 120 on the second day of Goa’s Group C Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan here.
The feat came 34 years after Sachin, then 15, began his journey to greatness with an unbeaten 100 against Gujarat in Mumbai.
Lala Amarnath and one of his three sons, Surinder, had made hundreds on their Test debuts, making them the only father-son duo to achieve the feat in the 145-year history of the format.
Batting at No. 7, the 23-year-old Arjun, who had moved to Goa from Mumbai earlier this season in search of more playing opportunities, hit two sixes and 16 fours in his 207-ball knock.
Himachal in command
Rohtak: Raghav Dhawan completed his maiden First-Class century as Himachal Pradesh declared their first innings at 487/4 on Day 2 of their Group A match against Haryana here today.
Brief scores: Haryana 46 & 72/1 (Bishnoi 41*) vs HP 487/4 decl (Dhawan 182, Chopra 137, Amit 81; Bishnoi 2/15); Punjab: 586/4 decl (Prabhsimran 202, Mandeep 128*, Abhishek 100, Anmolpreet 86; Dhanda 3/100) vs Chandigarh 62/2; MP 308 all out (Dubey 81, Patidar 62; Nabi 4/65) vs J&K 98 all out (Sharma 34; Avesh 5/33) & 54/7.
